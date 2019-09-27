Betashares Active Australian Hybrids (HBRD.AX) KAMA Trending Down: Shares on Watch

Tracking the signals for Betashares Active Australian Hybrids (HBRD.AX), we have recently spotted the Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average trending down over the past five periods. Traders may be tracking this reading to identify near-term weakness on shares.

Keeping an eye on moving averages for Betashares Active Australian Hybrids (HBRD.AX), the 50-day is 10.26, the 200-day is at 10.10, and the 7-day is 10.26. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 50.09, the 7-day stands at 49.71, and the 3-day is sitting at 46.59.

Betashares Active Australian Hybrids (HBRD.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -40.00. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Betashares Active Australian Hybrids (HBRD.AX) is noted at 18.33. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Betashares Active Australian Hybrids (HBRD.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -15.35. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

