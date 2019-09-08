Betapro S&P TSX Cap Engy 2X Dly Bear ETF (HED.TO) AO Signal Trending Downward

Betapro S&P TSX Cap Engy 2X Dly Bear ETF (HED.TO) shares are being watched closely by traders as the Awesome Oscillator signal is revealing a downward trend building over the past five bars, signaling that market momentum is building for the name.

The Awesome Oscillator (AO), created (and aptly named) by Bill Williams, is an indicator which is able to show what is happening with driving force of the market.. The Awesome Oscillator is created using the difference between the 34-period and 5-period simple moving averages of the bar’s midpoints (H+L)/2. The AO is usually planned as a histogram in which bars higher than the preceding bar will be colored green. Bars lower than the preceding one will be colored red. The Awesome Oscillator was introduced by Williams in his book “New Trading Dimensions”.

Investors will most likely make plenty of mistakes when dealing with the equity market. Learning from these mistakes is what will propel the individual forward. Those who don’t learn from their mistakes are destined to repeat, and failure might be right around the corner. Every investor strives to spot that uncovered stock before it explodes. However, chasing returns from big winners that have already made their moves may end up leaving the investor befuddled. Even though a stock has been hot, there is no guarantee that it will stay hot. Many investors may get stock tips from friends or colleagues. Of course the tips may be legitimate, but they could just be irrelevant. When it comes to stock picking strategies, investors might be best served to make sure that they have done the actual research themselves. Making trades based on tips or rumors may place the investor in a tough spot for future market success.

A favorite tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 12.04 for Betapro S&P TSX Cap Engy 2X Dly Bear ETF (HED.TO), and the 50-day is 13.90.

The 14-day ADX for Betapro S&P TSX Cap Engy 2X Dly Bear ETF (HED.TO) is currently at 22.05. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 44.27, the 7-day stands at 34.64, and the 3-day is sitting at 26.30. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, Betapro S&P TSX Cap Engy 2X Dly Bear ETF (HED.TO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -127.76. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Betapro S&P TSX Cap Engy 2X Dly Bear ETF (HED.TO)’s Williams %R presently stands at -91.51. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Following all the swirling information about publically traded companies can be quite a task. Every day there may be new pieces of news that emerge about a specific company. The prudent investor is typically able to keep abreast of the information, but most importantly figure out what news is worth paying attention to, and what news should be filtered out. Keeping a sharp eye on earnings reports and fundamental company data can play a big part in picking the right stocks for the portfolio. Once the numbers have been crunched, investors should be able to see things a little bit clearer and know what the general feel for the stock is. Of course there will be stocks that look good after thorough examination but still fail to perform as expected.