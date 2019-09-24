Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:BJTOTO)’s Target Weight Reaches 0.07 with Sales Growth of -0.02061

Potential Investors often look for key drivers that can move a stock in a positive direction. One of those is sales growth. Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:BJTOTO) of the Travel & Leisure sector, witnessed sales growth of -0.02061 year over year. The firm has a traded value of 561 and has its headquarters in Malaysia.



Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:BJTOTO) closed the recent session at 2.66 with a market value of $858707.

Turning to some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at -0.07736 for Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:BJTOTO). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.00383 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number holds at 0.00436 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.01019. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -0.08708 and lastly sales growth was -0.02061.

Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:BJTOTO) has a current suggested portfolio ownership target rate of 0.07 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 17.9301 (decimal), the 6-month at 20.8679 and the 12-month at 19.0662. This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Taking look at some key returns and margins data we can note the following: Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:BJTOTO) has Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 0.792239, with a 5-year average of 0.841848 and an ROIC quality score of 5.021797. Why is ROIC important? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a given stock. It helps potential investors determine if the firm is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Changing lanes and looking at some Debt ratios, Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:BJTOTO) has a debt to equity ratio of 1.41545 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.239575. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 1.70227. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad’s ND to MV current stands at 0.206078. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

When doing stock research, there is plenty of easily measureable data regarding publically traded companies. There is also plenty of information that is not easily measured such as competitive advantage, quality of staff, and company reputation. Because there are forces such as the human element that come into play when selecting stocks, prices may not always move as expected. Even after crunching all the numbers and digging deep into a specific company, the stock’s performance still might not match expectations. Investors may realize that sometimes perception can be more powerful than reality. Human emotions can change very rapidly, and so can the prevailing market sentiment as well.