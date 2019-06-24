Bear Vs. Bull: Which Way is the Balance of Power Shifting for Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (QFY.AX)?

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (QFY.AX) shares are under scrutiny today as the Balance of Power has trended higher over multiple sessions. The Balance of Power is a simple indicator and it is used in technical analysis to compare the strength of buyers vs. sellers. The BOP oscillates between extremes of -1 and +1. Developed by Igor Livshin, the BOP attempts to measure the strength of buyers vs. sellers by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level. Livshin published this indicator in the August 2001 issue of Stocks and Commodities Magazine.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (QFY.AX) has a 14-day RSI of 47.60, the 7-day is at 49.62, and the 3-day is resting at 61.72.

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (QFY.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -24.56. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (QFY.AX) have a 200-day moving average of 0.01. The 50-day is 0.01, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.01. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (QFY.AX) is 20.12. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors.

The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R for Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (QFY.AX) is noted at -50.00. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

