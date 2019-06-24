Bear Vs. Bull: Which Way is the Balance of Power Shifting for Ishares III Plc (SPXJ.L)?

Ishares III Plc (SPXJ.L) shares are under scrutiny today as the Balance of Power has trended higher over multiple sessions. The Balance of Power is a simple indicator and it is used in technical analysis to compare the strength of buyers vs. sellers. The BOP oscillates between extremes of -1 and +1. Developed by Igor Livshin, the BOP attempts to measure the strength of buyers vs. sellers by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level. Livshin published this indicator in the August 2001 issue of Stocks and Commodities Magazine.

When dealing with the stock market, investors have to be constantly on their toes. Investors who have had success in the past using a certain method for stock picking may eventually realize that the method no longer produces the same results as it once did. Expecting that the market environment will change and being able to react to those changes can greatly help the investor when the time comes. While investor confidence can be a positive thing, complacency can lead to future frustration and poor portfolio performance. Seasoned investors know that no bull market will last forever just as no bear market will last forever. Being prepared for any situation can greatly help the investor navigate the market when changes do occur.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Narrowing in on Moving Averages, the 200-day for Ishares III Plc (SPXJ.L) is at 3356.98, the 50-day is 3469.47, and the 7-day is resting at 3577.64. The RSI is computed based on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 66.12, the 7-day sits at 71.55, and the 3-day is resting at 73.06.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Ishares III Plc (SPXJ.L)’s Williams %R presently stands at -10.89. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Investors have the ability to employ technical indicators when undertaking stock research. At the time of writing, Ishares III Plc (SPXJ.L) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 139.42. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

The 14-day ADX for Ishares III Plc (SPXJ.L) is currently sitting at 20.17. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend.

There are many different strategies that investors use when entering the stock market. Beating the market is no easy task, and many veteran investors would echo that sentiment. When following the day to day happenings in the stock market, it can be easy to get distracted. There is a lot of emphasis on what is happening in the moment, and it can be tempting for investors to get caught up in the chaos. Everyday market fluctuations can sometimes cause investors to second guess their stock selections. Investors who are able to filter out the noise and focus on the most pertinent information may find themselves in an elevated position in relation to the rest of the investing field.