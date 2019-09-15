Batm Advanced Communications Ld (BVC.L) Touches 44.00, Dips Under Elder Force

Shares of Batm Advanced Communications Ld (BVC.L) are being monitored closely as they have moved below the Elder Force zero line. Elder’s Force Index (or EFI) uses volume and price change from previous close to determine the momentum behind a price move in a given direction. An increasing Force Index is indicative of strong interest in the direction of the price move while a decreasing Force Index suggests that price is moving counter to the major trend. It is calculated by exponentially smoothing the product of volume and the difference in price from previous close to current close. Values above 0 indicate a current buying trend, while values below 0 indicate a selling trend. The Force Index uses both the change in closing prices and volume in its calculation.

Investors may be scouring the exchanges for the next breakout stock. With the next earnings season in focus, investors will be keeping their eyes open for names that have upside potential. Tracking earnings results can help the investor see how healthy the company is. Investors may choose to research companies that produce large earnings beats. Taking the time to fully research the fundamentals can help the investor start piecing together the puzzle. Although many investors may not feel comfortable making trades around earnings, they can prepare for the aftermath and set up a plan to proceed once the market settles.

Looking at shares from a technical standpoint, Batm Advanced Communications Ld (BVC.L) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -160.96. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Batm Advanced Communications Ld (BVC.L) is 26.98. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Batm Advanced Communications Ld (BVC.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -77.85. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 42.24, the 7-day sits at 32.83, and the 3-day is resting at 30.88 for Batm Advanced Communications Ld (BVC.L). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 46.63, the 50-day is 44.27, and the 7-day is resting at 45.30. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Investors may be scouring the exchanges for the next breakout stock. With the next earnings season in focus, investors will be keeping their eyes open for names that have upside potential. Tracking earnings results can help the investor see how healthy the company is. Investors may choose to research companies that produce large earnings beats. Taking the time to fully research the fundamentals can help the investor start piecing together the puzzle. Although many investors may not feel comfortable making trades around earnings, they can prepare for the aftermath and set up a plan to proceed once the market settles.

