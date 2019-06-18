Bark or Bite? What is The Street Consensus on Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 1. This number is based on the 6 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 40. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $57 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) closed the last session at $53.18 and sees an average of 643886.5 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $32.3 while the current level stands at 100% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 6.92% over the past 12 weeks and 46.87% year to date.

Research analysts are predicting that Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) will report earnings of $0.61 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Most recently Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) posted quarterly earnings of $0.49 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 0.36. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $1.51. Shares have moved $8.35 over the past month and more recently, $1.94 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 6 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

6 analysts rate Eldorado Resorts, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 100% of all the analyst ratings.

