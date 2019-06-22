Bargain or Bust? What’s Happening With These Stocks? BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:BDSI) and The Andersons, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANDE)

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:BDSI) is 46.031400. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:BDSI) is 34.285400. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 46.803300.

With most types of investments, there is typically some level of risk. This is no different when dealing with the stock market. Investors have to decide how much risk is acceptable and plan accordingly. Many new stock market investors face the challenge of deciding where to begin. Following strategies that have proven to work in the past may be one way to go. Many investors will look to mimic the strategies of the most celebrated investors. Although this may be a good way to start, it may be necessary to fully understand every aspect that those successful investors examine. Blindly following trading plans without doing the proper research can lead to future trouble down the line if there is indeed a market shake-up.

At the time of writing, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:BDSI) has a Piotroski F-Score of 4. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:BDSI) over the past 52 weeks is 0.842000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:BDSI) is 0.661893. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is 1.262605. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:BDSI) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.62182. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.53793, the 24 month is 1.62182, and the 36 month is 1.82787. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.08780, the 3 month is 0.84151, and the 1 month is currently 0.97168.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:BDSI). The name currently has a score of 69.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The Q.i. Value of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is 67.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:BDSI) is 14450. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:BDSI) is 16299. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

One of the biggest downfalls of the individual investor is not being able to take losses when it becomes necessary. Of course nobody wants to take a loss, but the repercussions of not letting go of a losing stock can end up sealing the demise of the well-intentioned investor. Many professionals would probably agree that the pain of realizing a loss is more intense than the joy of picking a winner. Investors who become reluctant to sell losers may be delaying the inevitable and essentially suffocating the portfolio. Not addressing the losing side can have severe negative effects on the long-term health of the portfolio. Investors may have to find a way to face the music and sell when they realize that a trade has gone sour.



The 12 month volatility of The Andersons, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANDE) is 30.614700. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of The Andersons, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANDE) is 33.796800. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 31.376100.

Defining specific goals and creating an overall stock trading strategy can be a big help for the individual investor. Some investors are only interested in buy and hold strategies, while others will opt to try and capitalize on short-term market movements. Investors may also decide to do a little bit of both. They may choose a selection of stocks that they plan on holding for a long time, and they may choose others that they plan on holding for only a short period of time. Whichever way the investor decides to go, they should be prepared to complete all the research. Whether they want to study the fundamentals, technicals, or both, finding quality stocks may be at the forefront of the search.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. The Andersons, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANDE) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.68812. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.81923, the 24 month is 0.87556, and the 36 month is 0.86589. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.82817, the 3 month is 0.82622, and the 1 month is currently 0.98655.

At the time of writing, The Andersons, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANDE) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANDE). The name currently has a score of 26.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The Q.i. Value of The Andersons, Inc. is 53.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of The Andersons, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANDE) is 10540. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of The Andersons, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANDE) is 9667. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of The Andersons, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANDE) over the past 52 weeks is 0.673000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of The Andersons, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANDE) is 0.201815. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of The Andersons, Inc. is 1.061979. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Individual investors are constantly hearing about the next hot stock to buy. Acting purely on these types of tips can be hazardous to the portfolio if the research is not completed. Sometimes these stock tips will pan out and be correct, other times they can leave the investor wondering why they acted on the speculative advice. Even if a stock tip is correct, the results may have already been manifested and the investor would simply be getting in way too late. Knowing what information is reliable can drastically improve the chances of making smarter stock picks. Even the most praised stocks may not be able to withstand an overall market downturn.