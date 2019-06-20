Bargain or Bust? What’s beyond the Numbers For Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) boasts a Price to Book ratio of 3.892579. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 20.978115, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 19.192255. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) is 0.127023. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) is 7. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ). The name currently has a score of 29.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) has a current MF Rank of 1536. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Further, we can see that Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.020461 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.11618. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) has a Value Composite score of 52. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 59.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) is 34.565000. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) is 35.861800. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 35.910800.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) for last month was 1.03044. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) is 0.80401.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has a Price to Book ratio of -1.156469. This ratio has been calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 1.258000, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of -2.712085. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has a current MF Rank of 9191. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is -0.045197. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is 3. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Further, we can see that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.187385 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -1.06202. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is 72.210500. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is 47.657100. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 55.282900.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) for last month was 0.71602. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is 0.36438.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has a Value Composite score of 37. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 50.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB). The name currently has a score of 21.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

