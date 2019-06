Bargain Hunters Should Take a Look at Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Investors are sharpening their focus on shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The stock saw a move of 1.50% during the latest trading session. The stock price has recently touched $96.33 which has caused investors to take a second look at company shares.

After a recent check, shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have been seen trading 0.71% off of the 50-day high and 26.53% away from the 50-day low. In terms of the stock price in relation to its moving averages, company shares are 7.96% away from the 20-day moving average and 10.85% off of the 50-day average. If we take a wider approach, shares have been trading 33.46% away from the 200-day moving average.

Over the last year, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s stock has performed 50.06%. For the last six months, the stock has performed 45.95%. From the start of the calendar year, shares have been 63.05%. Zooming in closer, company stock has been 29.23% for the quarter, 9.04% over the past month, and 7.00% over the past week.

Beta is used to measure a stock’s price volatility relative to the market. A stock with a beta of “0” indicates that its price is not correlated with the market. A positive beta indicates that the stock follows the market. A negative beta means that the stock inversely follows the market, decreasing in value when the market goes up. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) current has a Beta score of 1.70.



Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the earnings made by a company divided by their number of shares. EPS enables the earnings of a company to easily be compared to their competitors. The higher the number, the more profit per dollar is being made on investor capital. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s EPS is 3.60. Their EPS should be compared to other companies in the Industrial Goods sector.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio is the current share price divided by annual earnings per share. P/E provides a number that details how many years of earnings it will take a stock to recoup the value of one share at current price levels. Easy to calculate and understand, P/E is an extremely common ratio that is used to compare valuations of stocks against each other relatively. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s P/E ratio is 26.38.

Projected Earnings Growth (PEG) is a forward looking ratio based on anticipated earnings growth. PEG is created by dividing P/E by the projected rate of earnings growth. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s PEG is 1.95.

Shareholders can expect a return on equity of 61.60%. Calculated by dividing Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s annual earnings by its total assets, investors will note a return on assets of 10.30%. Finally, Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s return on investment stands at 18.20% when you divide the shareholder’s return by the cost. The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.30 for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell.