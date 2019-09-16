Bank of America Corp (BAC.IX) Closes Last Session Above PSAR

Bank of America Corp (BAC.IX) will be on trader’s radar at the beginning of the upcoming session as the closing price ticked above the Parabolic SAR indicator (PSAR). The PSAR, Developed by Welles Wilder, is designed to determine the point in time when there emerges a better than average probability of a trend switching directions. This is a common tool used by traders and investors to try to gauge potential reversal of a trend.

The parabolic SAR is shown on the charts as a series of small ‘dots’ that are placed either above or below the price. When the price is trending to the upside, the dots are below the price action and when the price is trending to the downside, the dots are above the price action. The basic use of the Parabolic SAR is to buy when the dots move below the price bars (signaling an uptrend) and sell/short-sell when the dots move above the price bars (signaling a downtrend).

Investing in the stock market will always come with ups and downs. There are so many different factors that can have an impact on the day to day movements of stock prices. Finding the correct investing strategy may take some time. Many investors may have the tendency to become impatient when the portfolio is not performing up to snuff. Sometimes an original plan may be solid, but it needs some time to start to work itself out. Staying on the right track can be much easier said than done. There are always forces leading the investor to question their holdings. Giving up on a strategy too early can result in a lot of second guessing. There may be a time when the plan needs to be modified to adapt with changing market environments, but pulling the cord based on some early trouble may not be the best solution.

In terms of Relative Strength Index for Bank of America Corp (BAC.IX), the 14-day RSI is currently noted at 66.48, the 7-day is 79.74, and the 3-day is sitting at 93.69. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a very popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help show whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions.

In terms of CCI levels, Bank of America Corp (BAC.IX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 146.59. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is presently 22.16. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Bank of America Corp (BAC.IX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -4.38. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels, the 200-day is at 28.20, the 50-day is 28.56, and the 7-day is sitting at 29.01. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

When the stock portfolio is diversified, there is a good chance that some stocks will be winners and some will be losers. Regularly reviewing portfolio performance can help the investor stay the course. Keeping track of performance can help spot stocks that might no longer be beneficial to the goals of the investor. There may be times after a review where nothing needs to be adjusted, but staying ahead of the curve can put the individual in a good place when the investing waters become choppy.