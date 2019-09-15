Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Touches 24.69, Dips Under Elder Force

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) are being monitored closely as they have moved below the Elder Force zero line. Elder’s Force Index (or EFI) uses volume and price change from previous close to determine the momentum behind a price move in a given direction. An increasing Force Index is indicative of strong interest in the direction of the price move while a decreasing Force Index suggests that price is moving counter to the major trend. It is calculated by exponentially smoothing the product of volume and the difference in price from previous close to current close. Values above 0 indicate a current buying trend, while values below 0 indicate a selling trend. The Force Index uses both the change in closing prices and volume in its calculation.

Investors may be scouring the exchanges for the next breakout stock. With the next earnings season in focus, investors will be keeping their eyes open for names that have upside potential. Tracking earnings results can help the investor see how healthy the company is. Investors may choose to research companies that produce large earnings beats. Taking the time to fully research the fundamentals can help the investor start piecing together the puzzle. Although many investors may not feel comfortable making trades around earnings, they can prepare for the aftermath and set up a plan to proceed once the market settles.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)’s 14-day RSI is presently resting at 29.22. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -22.64. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) have a 200-day moving average of 49.07. The 50-day is 49.91, and the 7-day is sitting at 24.78. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is 45.01. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors. The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R is noted at -68.97. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

Making ones way through the equity markets can be highly challenging. Investors might be reviewing strategies to see what has worked and what hasn’t worked in the past. After studying the broader economic factors that impact equity markets, it may be time to focus in on specific stocks to add to the portfolio. Investors may examine different sectors first in order to figure out where the majority of the growth potential lies. Doing all the necessary research on sectors can help pinpoint where the next major trend will be forming. This study may not lead to exact findings, but it may provide a better framework with which to operate moving forward in the stock market. Finding those big winners can take a lot of time and effort. Digging through the numbers may be cumbersome at times, but the rewards for sticking with it and putting in the work may pay off greatly down the line. Staying on top of economic news and the fundamentals of stocks in the portfolio on a consistent basis can help the investor better traverse the often rocky terrain that is the stock market.