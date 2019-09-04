Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) ERP5 Rank Touches 5968 on the Quant Scale

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) currently has a Value Composite score of 62. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) is 65.

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has a Price to Book ratio of 3.880102. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 23.520430, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 36.355857. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 29.856800. The 6 month volatility is 32.593600, and the 3 month is spotted at 39.022500. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Price Index

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.93212. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.80439, the 24 month is 1.18028, and the 36 month is 1.28003. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.91622, the 3 month is 0.92657, and the 1 month is currently 1.05794.

Scores

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) is 29.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) is 4.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) is 3. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) is 5434. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Shareholder Yield is a way that investors can see how much money shareholders are receiving from a company through a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The Shareholder Yield of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) is -0.001746. This percentage is calculated by adding the dividend yield plus the percentage of shares repurchased. Dividends are a common way that companies distribute cash to their shareholders. Similarly, cash repurchases and a reduction of debt can increase the shareholder value, too. Another way to determine the effectiveness of a company’s distributions is by looking at the Shareholder yield (Mebane Faber). The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of Balchem Corporation NASDAQ:BCPC is -0.00549. This number is calculated by looking at the sum of the dividend yield plus percentage of sales repurchased and net debt repaid yield.