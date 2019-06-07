Balance of Power Reading in Focus For Direxion CSI China Internet Idx Bull 2X (CWEB)

Direxion CSI China Internet Idx Bull 2X (CWEB) shares are under scrutiny today as the Balance of Power has trended lower over multiple sessions. The Balance of Power is a simple indicator and it is used in technical analysis to compare the strength of buyers vs. sellers. The BOP oscillates between extremes of -1 and +1. Developed by Igor Livshin, the BOP attempts to measure the strength of buyers vs. sellers by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level. Livshin published this indicator in the August 2001 issue of Stocks and Commodities Magazine.

When setting up a personal stock investment strategy, individual investors often set short-term and long-term goals. These goals may address the questions of specific objectives, how to start achieving these objectives, and the amount of risk that the individual is comfortable taking on. Once goals are in place, the investor can start to think about the overall strategy, and how they are going to start building the portfolio. A large number of investors will not reach their goals that they created at the outset. There may be many different reasons for this, but getting caught up in the excitement and chasing performance may be near the top of the list. Investors who figure out how to focus on the right information are typically more prepared for the numerous challenges that arise when dealing with the equity market.

One technical indicator that may assist in measuring the strength of market momentum is the Average Directional Index or ADX. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Direxion CSI China Internet Idx Bull 2X (CWEB) is standing at 36.93. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Direxion CSI China Internet Idx Bull 2X (CWEB)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is sitting at -88.77. Typically, if the value heads above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 29.77, the 7-day stands at 29.04, and the 3-day is sitting at 33.90.

Taking a look at another technical level, Direxion CSI China Internet Idx Bull 2X (CWEB) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -76.11. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 26.11 and the 50-day is 26.93.

Stock market triumph can be just as much about learning how to minimize losses as it is about picking winning stocks. Not even the most seasoned professional investors are right all the time. Successful investors know how to act quickly and protect themselves from big losses. Sometimes those sure-fire stock picks don’t perform as planned. Being able to detach from any emotion that one might have to a certain stock can help with being able to cut and run when the time is right. Investors will often try to convince themselves that the research was correct and the stock will bounce back, but this can lead to extended losses and future portfolio disaster. Sometimes markets or individual stocks will move in a direction that nobody expected. Being able to take a punch and move on is what may keep investors from experiencing quick defeat in the stock market.