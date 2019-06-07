Balance of Power Reading in Focus For Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN.TO)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN.TO) shares are under scrutiny today as the Balance of Power has trended lower over multiple sessions. The Balance of Power is a simple indicator and it is used in technical analysis to compare the strength of buyers vs. sellers. The BOP oscillates between extremes of -1 and +1. Developed by Igor Livshin, the BOP attempts to measure the strength of buyers vs. sellers by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level. Livshin published this indicator in the August 2001 issue of Stocks and Commodities Magazine.

Investors may be trying to get a read on the next big stock market move. Projecting which stocks are ready to make a run can be tricky. Many investors will track the market from various angles in order to make the best educated decisions. Keeping tabs on all the important economic indicators can help when analyzing the overall health of the stock market. Some financial strategists may be projecting a sharp downturn over the next few months while others believe that there is no tangible reason for the market to lose the near-term momentum.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN.TO) currently have a 14-day ADX of 13.11. The ADX was developed by J. Welles Wilder to help determine trend strength. Generally speaking, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is sitting at -50.86. Typically, if the value heads above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 48.64, the 7-day stands at 50.16, and the 3-day is sitting at 55.93.

Taking a look at another technical level, Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN.TO) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -31.10. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 50.09 and the 50-day is 51.72.

As the next company earnings season comes into focus, investors may be closely following the numbers as they are released. Some investors will choose to stay away from any big trades during earnings season. Others will opt to try to capitalize on stock price fluctuations that may occur before and after the earnings report. Wall Street analysts may be getting ready to make estimate revisions over the next couple of weeks. Investors have the ability to follow analyst estimates and recommendations when undertaking stock analysis. Investors may choose to review analyst projections and then make their own decisions on what they think the company will report for the quarter.