Bakkavor Group Plc (BAKK.L)’s Chikou Line Moves Below the Tenkan

Bakkavor Group Plc (BAKK.L)’s indicators and moving averages are pointing to a potential reversal at the Chikou line has ducked under the Tenkan, indicating that a reversal of price might be nearing. The Chikou span is the lagging indicator component of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo candlestick trading model. The Chikou is a line of the most recent price action, but it is plotted 26 trading periods into the past. Ichimoku is a finely-tuned, integrated charting system where the five lines all work in concert to produce the end result. We emphasize the word “system” here because it is absolutely key to understanding how to use the various trading strategies we outline in this section. Every strategy covered below is to be used and measured against the prevailing Ichimoku “picture” rather than in isolation.

Investors may be trying to gauge the current business cycle phase and how that could potentially impact the portfolio. Business cycles can be one way to analyze portfolio performance. Early on in the cycle, profits tend to grow rapidly, sales tend to improve, and activity rebounds. In the middle of a cycle, growth may be peaking, strong credit growth may still be seen, and policy may swing neutral. Toward the later stages, growth may be moderate, earnings may come under pressure, and credit may tighten. Heading into a period of recession, credit may completely dry up, profits may decline sharply, and there may be policy easing. Investors will often have to adjust portfolio holdings that reflect the current state of a business cycle.

One technical indicator that may help gauge the strength of market momentum is the Average Directional Index or ADX. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Bakkavor Group Plc (BAKK.L) is standing at 14.75. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Bakkavor Group Plc (BAKK.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -97.67. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

When performing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to view technical levels. Bakkavor Group Plc (BAKK.L) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -127.49. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 137.22, the 50-day is 124.02, and the 7-day is sitting at 124.03. Moving averages may be used by investors and traders to shed some light on trading patterns for a specific stock. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. Technical stock analysts may use a combination of different time periods in order to figure out the history of the equity and where it may be headed in the future. MA’s can be calculated for any time period, but two very popular time frames are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shifting gears to the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 43.04, the 7-day is 38.59, and the 3-day is currently at 31.05 for Bakkavor Group Plc (BAKK.L). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns.

Stock market investing can indeed tug on an individual’s emotional strings. When the market becomes tumultuous, investors may be tempted to act impulsively, or they may freeze and not act at all. Being prepared for various scenarios may help the investor better deal with the market when the time comes. Staying disciplined with portfolio rebalancing and asset allocation may be a big help for the individual investor. Investors who constantly try to outguess the market and chase winners may eventually find themselves swimming upstream. Staying the course and keeping a logical perspective may assist the investor with making the tricky portfolio decisions when necessary.