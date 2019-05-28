Baez Returns to Cubs‘ Lineup vs. Phillies

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 6:40 pm

shortstop was out of the team’s starting lineup in their last two games, but he’ll be back on the field Wednesday as the club continues its series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Báez, who was dealing with a bruised heel that he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals, will bat fourth and play shortstop in the third game of a four game series. He was used as a pinch-hitter in Tuesday’s game, hitting the game-winning single in Chicago’s triumph over the Phillies.

Addison Russell, who filled in for Báez at shortstop during his absence, will bat seventh and play second base on Wednesday night.

In 45 games this season, Báez has clubbed 11 home runs, driven in 32 RBI and posted a .323 batting average. He had played every inning at shortstop for the Cubs this season until his injury, but will be back in the mix as the club takes on the National League East-leading Phillies at 7:05 p.m.

<h5 class="