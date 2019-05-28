Axios: Pelosi Only Dem Who Can Hold Back Impeachment Push

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 11:40 pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., might be the only Democrat who can keep the party from pursuing President Donald Trump’s impeachment, if she decides that it’s not the best course of action, reports.

“The president’s behavior in terms of his obstruction of justice… yes, these could be impeachable offenses,” Pelosi said in remarks to reporters on Thursday, according to . “If we can get the facts to the American people through our investigation, it may take us to a place that is unavoidable in terms of impeachment or not. But we’re not at that place.”

Axios notes that some of the pressure to impeach Trump could be lost if his financial documents, including his tax returns, are released by the courts. But if Democrats lose these fights, impeachment becomes a more appealing option. Some members of the party see impeachment as “inevitable,” Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, told Politico.

“I do think it's inevitable. And I think timing is something we have to be very careful about,” she said on Thursday.

“I know there should not be political considerations, but in practical terms the longer we wait, my fear is the closer we get to political season,” Escobar added.