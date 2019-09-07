Awesome Oscillator Trending Upward For Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

The Awesome Oscillator for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) is showing a five day consistent uptrend, signaling building market momentum for the shares. Author and trader Bill Williams created The Awesome Oscillator Indicator (AO) and outlined the theory and calculation in his book “New Trading Dimensions”. The indicator shows the difference between two simple moving averages that can help define moving strength of the market. Bill Williams developed this indicator on the basis of earlier existed MACD and made a number of changes. The Awesome Oscillator subtracts a 34 period simple moving average (SMA) from a 5 period SMA. It illustrates what’s happening to the market driving force at the present moment. The interpretation is similar to MACD including buying when the oscillator crosses through the zero line to the upside and selling when it crosses back below. Of course, this will result is many false signals in flat or choppy markets. As with most indicators, the AO is best used alongside additional technical signals.

Strictly technical traders typically don’t pay a whole lot of attention to fundamental factors such as value, competition, or company management. Technical analysts want to figure out trends based on indicators, charts, and prior price data. These types of traders are usually highly active and hold positions for short periods of time in order to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations. Active traders may be quick to unload a position if it does not pan out as expected. Technicians often pay a great deal of attention to support and resistance levels. These are levels where traders believe a specific stock will either see a bounce or a pullback.

Active traders have a wide variety of additional technical indicators at their disposal for completing technical stock analysis. Presently, the 14-day ATR for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) is spotted at 0.47. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -41.26. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 82.31. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) is 33.62. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 18.40, the 50-day is 21.08, and the 7-day is sitting at 22.63. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

