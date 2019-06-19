Awesome Oscillator Ticks Up to 0.45894853 on Shares of Flowserve Corporation ($NYSE:FLS) as Investors Circle

Some stock market investors may abide to the saying, nothing ventured nothing gained. Others may operate by following the saying slow and steady wins the race. The correct move for one investor may not be the same for another. Some may choose to go all in, while others may look to reduce risk with stable long-term staple companies. Active equity investors may be forced to make hard decisions at some point, but working hard and being prepared may prove to be a portfolio booster. Dedicated investors are often willing to put in the extra hours in order to make sure no stone is left unturned.

Technical traders have many tools at their disposal when conducting stock research. One of those tools is the Exponential Moving Average or EMA. The EMA is similar to the simple moving average, but more weight is put on the newest data. Let’s look at some different EMA levels on shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS):

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 49.09804326

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 48.94808582

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 48.88412443

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 48.82162348

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 48.38804387

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 47.49307268

Following trading action on shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), we see that the stock has moved 0.23 since the opening price of 49.6. So far, the stock has reached a high of 50 and dipped to a low of 49.56. The consensus rating on the stock is currently Strong Buy, and today’s volume has been measured around 299705.

Tracking some stock ratings, we can see that the stock’s Moving Average Rating is currently pointing to a “Strong Buy”. Traders may be monitoring many different indicators in order to get a grasp of where the stock may be moving in the near future. Taking a look at the Oscillators rating, we note that the reading is pointing to a “Buy”.

Traders will take note of the 20 day Chaikin Money Flow indicator that is now at -0.06421496. The value of this indicator will fluctuate between 1 and -1. Traders may be watching when the CMF crosses zero. This cross might point to a bullish or bearish price reversal depending on which way it is moving crossing the zero line.

There are a number of different pivot points that traders can use when conducting stock analysis. Pivot points can be useful for traders looking to establish trading entry and exit points. Focusing on some popular one month pivots, we see that the Woodie pivot is currently at 48.995. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 47.69, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 49.57. The Camarilla one month pivot is presently 49.16. The one month Classic pivot is 49.16 and the Classic resistance 1 is 49.9 while the Classic support 1 pivot is measured at 48.02.

The Awesome Oscillator reading is currently 0.45894853 for on shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Technical traders will watch the AO especially when it crosses above or below the zero line. A move above the line may signal a bullish scenario. A move below the zero line may indicate a bearish selling opportunity. The AO may prove to be a valuable tool for many momentum traders.

Taking a look at the Donchian Channels indicator, we note that the 20 day lower band is 47.815. The 20 day upper band is 50.3. This indicator was created by Richard Donchian, and traders follow these channels to help identify potential trading signals.

It may be difficult for many investors to decide the right time to buy or sell a stock. Veteran investors may seem like they have it all figured out, and amateurs may feel like they are swimming upstream. Seasoned traders may have spent many years monitoring market ebbs and flows. Knowing when to take profits or cut losses can be a tough skill to achieve. It might be hard letting go of a well researched stock that hasn’t been performing well. Being able to exit a trade that has gone south can be a portfolio saver in the long run.