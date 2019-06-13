Awesome Oscillator Strolls to -0.39385941 For Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

When dealing with the equity markets, investors are often tasked with trying to find stocks that are bound for glory. Every investor dreams of finding those stocks that were overlooked but are poised to pick up momentum. New investors are often instructed to set goals before starting to invest. Creating attainable, realistic goals can be a good starting point before digging into the investment trenches. After setting up goals considering financial status, objectives, timeframes and risk appetite, the next step may involve creating an actionable plan. Once the plan is in place, it may be extremely important to routinely monitor the performance of the portfolio. There are often many well crafted investment plans that for whatever reason don’t seem to be working out properly. Being able to evaluate and adjust the plan based on market activity may end up being the difference between a winning or losing portfolio. Being able to adapt to the fast paced and often times tumultuous market landscape can be a gigantic benefit for long-term portfolio health.

Investors are often searching through all the numbers to help decide which stocks to purchase. Taking a closer look at shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), we see that the stock’s latest close price was 22.8. Tracking historical price information can help investors see the bigger picture when looking at a stock. Since the beginning of the year, shares have seen a change of -2.27175311. Over the last full year, shares have moved -27.52701844. Bringing the focus in, the stock has changed -15.77391947 over the past three months, -4 over the last month, and 0.97431355 over the last week. Traders will be closely watching to see what happens to the stock price over the next couple of sessions.

Traders have the ability to use many different indicators when studying stocks. The Ichimoku Cloud is a highly popular indicator that helps display support and resistance. Looking at some Ichimoku levels for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), we note that the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 22.825. The Ichimoku Could Conversion Line reading is 22.6225. From another angle, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 23.875, and the Lead 2 level is 24.8.

Scanning the levels on shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), investors might be seeing how close the current price is in relation to some historical high and low prices. Looking out over the previous 3 months, we note that the high/low is 27.57/22.16. Over the past 1 month, the high/low is 24.32/22.16. Looking back over the last full-year, the high price is 32.065, and the low price sits at 20.53. For the last six months, the high was seen at 27.57, and the low was noted at

22.04.

Traders often use pivot point analysis to calculate proper support and resistance levels. Pivot points can be used as markers for traders to identify entry and exit positions. We can now take a look at some one month pivot points:

Fibonacci: 22.72666667

Fibonacci support 1: 22.49746667

Fibonacci support 2: 22.35586667

Woodie: 22.7625

Woodie support 1: 22.51

Woodie resistance 1: 23.11

Camarilla: 22.72666667

Classic: 22.72666667

Classic resistance 1: 23.03833333

Classic support 1: 22.43833333

Looking at the stock’s volatility, we note that the current reading is 1.70232118. High volatility may show how the stock’s value can possibly be spread out over a larger range of values. Lower volatility points to the fact that a stock tends to be steadier. Weekly stock volatility clocks in at 1.67278335 while volatility for the month comes in at 1.95186926. The current Bull Bear Power reading for the stock is 0.14672121.

Technical analysts will note that the Awesome Oscillator reading is presently -0.39385941. This oscillator may fluctuate above and below a zero line and can be used to create a wide variety of trading signals.

The Donchian Channels indicator can be used to figure out if a market is overbought or oversold. A price breakthrough of either the upper or lower band may signal these conditions. The current reading for the 20 day lower band is 22.16. The current reading for the 20 day upper band is 23.135.

Investors are constantly trying to make smarter decisions when it comes to dealing with the stock market. There are so many choices out there that it may become completely overwhelming at first. Starting with a baseline approach can help ease the burden of too much information. Developing the proper investment knowledge may take a lot of time and effort. Many investors may find out the hard way that shortcuts are not the answer to achieving long-term success in the stock market. Many people may occasionally get lucky and think they can do no wrong. Over time, this type of investor may see profits start to shrink and losses start to pile up. Many investors are bombarded with hot investment tips. It can be very tempting to take advice from someone who has actually made money in the markets previously. However, the old adage remains the same; past results may not indicate future results. Thinking that something that has worked in the past will no doubt work in the future can be a recipe for portfolio disaster. Individual investors who do their own thorough research should be much better positioned to make the proper decisions when the time comes.