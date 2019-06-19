Awesome Oscillator Levels Hits 3.60770441 for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR):

Investors may be doing a mid-year review of the portfolio. They may be looking to see what changes need to be made for the second half of the year. Maybe there were some great performers that don’t need much attention. There may also be some not so great performers that need to be looked at a little bit closer. As the next earnings reports become available, investors will be able to scrutinize the numbers. Investors may be tracking sell-side analyst projections heading into earnings. Analysts will often update their numbers as the earnings date approaches.

Tracking some stock ratings, we can see that the stock’s Moving Average Rating is currently pointing to a “Strong Buy” for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Traders may be monitoring many different indicators in order to get a grasp of where the stock may be moving in the near future. Taking a look at the Oscillators rating, we note that the reading is pointing to a “Buy”.

Following trading action on shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), we see that the stock has moved 0.27 since the opening price of 122.16. So far, the stock has reached a high of 122.63 and dipped to a low of 122.01. The consensus rating on the stock is currently Strong Buy, and today’s volume has been measured around 347049.

Technical traders have many tools at their disposal when conducting stock research. One of those tools is the Exponential Moving Average or EMA. The EMA is similar to the simple moving average, but more weight is put on the newest data. Let’s look at some different EMA levels:

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 120.6883365

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 119.4063877

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 118.8268563

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 118.412767

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 117.9334399

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 116.6447362

Taking a look at the Donchian Channels indicator, we note that the 20 day lower band is 113.33. The 20 day upper band is 124. This indicator was created by Richard Donchian, and traders follow these channels to help identify potential trading signals.

Traders will take note of the 20 day Chaikin Money Flow indicator that is now at 0.20889661. The value of this indicator will fluctuate between 1 and -1. Traders may be watching when the CMF crosses zero. This cross might point to a bullish or bearish price reversal depending on which way it is moving crossing the zero line.

The Awesome Oscillator reading is currently 3.60770441. Technical traders will watch the AO especially when it crosses above or below the zero line. A move above the line may signal a bullish scenario. A move below the zero line may indicate a bearish selling opportunity. The AO may prove to be a valuable tool for many momentum traders.

There are a number of different pivot points that traders can use when conducting stock analysis. Pivot points can be useful for traders looking to establish trading entry and exit points. Focusing on some popular one month pivots for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), we see that the Woodie pivot is currently at 118.955625. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 117.80125, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 122.41875. The Camarilla one month pivot is presently 118.4575. The one month Classic pivot is 118.4575 and the Classic resistance 1 is 121.4225 while the Classic support 1 pivot is measured at 116.805.

Investors are always striving to locate the next great stock to add to the portfolio. Finding that next winner may involve some dedicated research and perseverance. Sorting through the immense amount of information about public companies can be a chore. Many sharp investors will attack the equity markets from many various angles. This may encompass keeping close tabs on fundamental and technical data. This may also include monitoring analyst opinions and tracking institutional transactions.