Avenatti: My Indictment Imminent

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 2:00 am

Attorney Michael Avenatti said he expects to be indicted shortly in connection with his March arrest on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Avenatti made the announcement in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

He : “I expect an indictment to issue from SDNY (Southern District of New York) in the next 48 hrs charging me in connection with my arrest in March. I intend on fighting these bogus/legally baseless allegations, and will plead not guilty to ALL CHARGES. I look forward to the trial where I can begin to clear my name.

“The is the formal charging document that usually follows a criminal complaint, which is what was issued in connection with my arrest.”

And he : “While the power of the fed government is brought to bear, with all of its force and might, against me, the biggest criminal in the U.S. and the largest threat to American democracy in 200 years, together with his family, walks. And we call this “justice.” This is not our America.”

The Hill noted that Avenatti, who had represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her defamation suit against President Donald Trump, had been charged with fraud and extortion earlier this year.

He told : “I expect to be fully exonerated because the law and the facts are fully on my side. I want a jury to decide my fate.”