Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Aroon Oscillator Pushing Into Positive Territory

Avalonbay Communities (AVB) shares have popped up on trader’s radar screens as the Aroon Oscillator signal has revealed an upward trend that is building. The Aroon indicator (“Aroon up” and “Aroon down”) is used to gauge the strength of a current trend and the likelihood that it will continue. The Aroon oscillator is calculated by subtracting Aroon down from Aroon up. Readings above zero indicate that an uptrend is present, while readings below zero indicate that a downtrend is present. The farther away from 0, the stronger the trend.

Many traders and investors opt to study technical analysis when approaching the stock market. Technical analysts study changes in stock price that occur over various amounts of time. Some analysts will study by the minute or hour. Others will choose to zoom out to days, weeks, months, or even longer. Studying price action over different time periods can help provide the investor with valuable information to help make the best possible investing decisions. Keeping an eye on the stock market, it can be seen that certain trends repeat over time. These trends or patterns might not be exact, but they can be noticeable. Spotting these patterns and watching for momentum shifts can be a highly useful tool for any trader or investor. Many chartists will focus on multiple indicators when doing technical analysis. Becoming familiar with indicators and learning to spot trends may take a lot of time and effort to achieve.

Traders have been closely following shares of Avalonbay Communities (AVB) recently. Focusing on moving averages, the 50-day is 201.92, the 200-day is at 189.75, and the 7-day is 208.41. Using the moving average for technical stock analysis is still quite popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to help spot buying and selling opportunities. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help squash the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for figuring out support and resistance levels.

Avalonbay Communities (AVB)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -26.62. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Avalonbay Communities (AVB) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 51.58. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Avalonbay Communities (AVB) is sitting at 13.48. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 60.56, the 7-day stands at 61.61, and the 3-day is sitting at 58.48.

