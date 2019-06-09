Australian Pharmaceutical Ind Ltd (API.AX) Mass Index Breaches Key Level

Australian Pharmaceutical Ind Ltd (API.AX) are on trader’s watchlists today as the shares have moved below a key Mass Index level of 26.5. When Donald Dorsey developed the Mass Index indicator, his rationale was that if the prevailing trend were going to change, the price range would have to widen. Dorsey looked for “reversal bulges” to signal a trend reversal. According to Dorsey, a bulge occurs when the Mass Index moves above 27. This initial bulge does not complete the signal though. Dorsey waited for this bulge to reverse with a move back below 26.50. Once the reversal bulge is complete, traders should use other analysis techniques to determine the direction of the next move.

Investors may be drawing up a plan for the stretch run of the calendar year. With stocks riding high, the plan may involve looking at some different classes of shares. If the portfolio is full of large caps, investors may be looking for some small cap growth stocks to add to the mix. Investors may also be looking into purchasing some foreign stocks to get the portfolio as diversified as possible. Investors may also choose to select shares from various industries. Comparing stocks among peers can be a useful way to decide which ones might be ahead of the curve and poised for an upward move.

Interested traders may be keeping an eye on the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Australian Pharmaceutical Ind Ltd (API.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -5.56. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Australian Pharmaceutical Ind Ltd (API.AX) is noted at 18.57. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Australian Pharmaceutical Ind Ltd (API.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 156.21. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Taking a look at other technical levels, the 3-day RSI stands at 88.99, the 7-day sits at 67.11 and the 14-day (most common) is at 54.72. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 1.38, the 200-day is at 1.45, and the 7-day is 1.31 for Australian Pharmaceutical Ind Ltd (API.AX). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Some traders may be employing technical analysis to try and conquer the market. There are plenty of various indicators that traders can use. Studying different technical indicators can provide some good insight, but the individual investor may want to start by focusing on a few different popular ones. Deciding which indicators to use may require a significant amount of homework. Trying to track too many signals at first might not be the best idea, and it may even create more confusion. Once the indicators have been chosen, traders may spend a good amount of time back testing strategies before making some trades.