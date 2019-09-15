At 1.81 Hecla Mining Company (HL) Moves Below Elder Force

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (HL) are being monitored closely as they have moved below the Elder Force zero line. Elder’s Force Index (or EFI) uses volume and price change from previous close to determine the momentum behind a price move in a given direction. An increasing Force Index is indicative of strong interest in the direction of the price move while a decreasing Force Index suggests that price is moving counter to the major trend. It is calculated by exponentially smoothing the product of volume and the difference in price from previous close to current close. Values above 0 indicate a current buying trend, while values below 0 indicate a selling trend. The Force Index uses both the change in closing prices and volume in its calculation.

The amount of financial information available to individual investors these days is staggering. Accumulating intelligence in the stock market is much easier to do than ever before. All the advances in technology have allowed regular investors to access information with relative ease. Making sense of all the various data can be overwhelming, but plowing through the data may create a solid foundation to start enhancing profits in the market. With so many investing options, traders and investors need to construct a plan that works specifically for them. Becoming educated about the stock market before tackling the beast might assist the individual investor in many ways. Studying how markets and prices move may help the investor decide which way is the best way to go. Understanding the difficulties and possible pitfalls that investors generally fall prey to, can go a long way in helping even before the first trade is ever made. As most investors know, the markets and economic landscapes are constantly changing. This requires the investor to be in tip top mental shape in order to confront tough buy or sell decisions when the time comes.

Traders may be focusing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when performing stock analysis. At the time of writing, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has a 14-day ATR of 0.14. The average true range indicator was developed by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Hecla Mining Company (HL) is sitting at 19.07. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 51.21, the 7-day stands at 48.12, and the 3-day is sitting at 34.27. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Hecla Mining Company (HL)’s Williams %R presently stands at -60.87. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Hecla Mining Company (HL) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 28.83. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

