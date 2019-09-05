Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) BTM Touches 0.956938 as Quant Comes into Focus

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) currently has a book to market ratio of 0.413878. A ratio used to find the value of a company by comparing the book value of a firm to its market value. Book value is calculated by looking at the firm’s historical cost, or accounting value. BTM is a comparison of a company’s net asset value per share to its share price. This is a useful tool to help determine how the market prices a company relative to its actual worth. A ratio greater than one indicates an undervalued company, while a ratio less than one means a company is overvalued. Value managers seek out companies with high BTMs for their portfolios.

Active traders are often looking for the next great move to secure profits in the stock market. Traders might be tracking stocks that are primed for a breakout. When a stock suddenly breaks to the upside, it has the potential to bring the optimistic crowd along with it. The breakout may bring in traders who missed out on the beginning of a run trying to capitalize on the back end. The professional trader is typically one who is able to stand out from the crowd. Being able to separate fantasy from reality can mean big profits for the dedicated trader. Impulse buying or selling on good or bad news is common in the stock market. Being able to come to a reasonable conclusion about why stock prices are headed one way and not the other can be a tough proposition. Paying attention to all the headlines may lead some traders down the path of no return if trades are being made strictly on daily news or even perception or that news. Discerning between what is actually driving a stock and what is perceived to be driving a stock may end up being a large factor between future gains and losses in the equity market.



NCAV-to-Market

Benjamin Graham, professor and founder of value investing principles, was one of the first to consistently screen the market looking for bargain companies based on value factors. He didn’t have databases such as ValueSignals at his disposal, but used people like his apprentice Warren Buffet to fill out stock sheets with the most important data. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) has an NCAV to Market value of -0.010363.

Graham was always on the watch for firms that were so discounted, that if the company went into liquidation, the proceeds of the assets would still return a profit.

Many investors may have noticed that when the stock market has been running bullishly hot for quite some time, market tops can be a very busy place. Trading interest may be noticeably higher when the good times are rolling. This can be tricky because often times, prices may become inflated and somewhat overvalued. Traders will need to pay much more attention to what is going on at the tops of these bull runs. When interest is heightened, traders who got in at much better prices may be looking to unload the winners for quick profits. Doing the proper research can help clear out some of the fog that comes with an oversaturated market. Chartists will most likely be paying attention to price moves and trying to spot the next series of trends that develop. Spotting a trend earlier than the crowd may help the trader sell before the big drop or buy before the big rise. Learning how opportunities unfold and present themselves in the stock market may take a lot of time and effort to master. Professional traders are typically a few moves ahead of the novice and relatively naive trader. Getting to that next level should be on the mind of any dedicated trader or investor. Learning from past mistakes can make a huge difference in the future of the trader’s profits and psyche.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) has a current MF Rank of 99999. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

VC3

Value Composite Three (VC3) is another adaptation of O’Shaughnessy’s value composite but here he combines the factors used in VC1 with buyback yield. This factor is interesting for investors who’re looking for stocks with the best value characteristics, but are indifferent to whether these companies pay a dividend.

VC3 is the combination of the following factors:

Price-to-Book

Price-to-Earnings

Price-to-Sales

EBITDA/EV

Price-to-Cash flow

Buyback Yield

As with the VC1 and VC2, companies are put into groups from 1 to 100 for each ratio and the individual scores are summed up. This total score is then put into groups again from 1 to 100. 1 is cheap, 100 is expensive.

The scorecard also displays variants of the VC3 where the score is calculated for the selected company compared to peer companies in the same industry, industry group or sector.

Please note that we use Book-to-Market instead of P/B since it allows a more accurate sorting compared to P/B. Stocks with a high B/M show up at the top of the list, stocks with negative B/M are at the bottom of the list. For the same reason we use Earnings-to-Price instead of Price-to-Earnings and Cash flow-to-price instead instead of Price-to-cash flow.

Also important is that we always make sure that companies with the same score get added to the same percentile. For stock universes where the number of stocks is less than 100, we make sure that the stocks are still allocated to percentiles from 0 to 100 instead of 0 to the total number of stocks. This is particularly relevant for the industry, industry group or sector variants where if additional filters are used, the number of stocks often drops below 100.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) has a VC3 of 73.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) has a Value Composite score of 74. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 73.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 65.3831. The 6 month volatility is 53.4188, and the 3 month is spotted at 54.5034. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

As we move deeper into earnings season, investors may be trying to figure out how to best position the portfolio for the rest of the calendar year. Maybe things haven’t gone as well as planned in the first half of the year, and a few tweaks need to be made to bolster profits in the second half. Closely watching the earnings reports may be a good way to see what companies are getting things right, and what companies have some work to do. Many investors will take notice if a company posts a much larger earnings beat or miss than expected. Not only will the stock most likely become a bit more volatile, but overall interest may be heightened as investors try to piece together the puzzle and figure out why there was such a discrepancy between estimates and actuals. Once the dust settles and the picture becomes a little clearer, investors may be able to properly rotate in or out of a certain name or sector. Finding stocks that look good on paper but have fallen out of favor with certain investors may be a good place to start doing some further number crunching. Locating those overlooked sectors with growth potential might be a good way to uncover those stocks that are ready to make a run.