Asos Plc (ASC.L)’s Weekly Performance of -5.60% Is Nothing to Write Home About

Asos Plc (ASC.L) shares are showing negative signals short-term as the stock has finished lower by -5.60% for the week. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -16.43% over the past 4-weeks, 13.46% over the past half year and -52.68% over the past full year.

When it comes to securing profits in the stock market, investors may be trying to find a perfect system to help attain that goal. Dedicated investors may try strategies that have been passed on to them from other seasoned investors. Even after reading every piece of literature about investing, it might be hard to figure out which way is the best way to successfully conquer the market. Studying up on company fundamentals and following technical stock levels can be a good place to start, but creating and implementing a plan can be difficult. As we all know, markets change over time. What drives a market during one point in time may not drive the market at a future date. Knowing what to look for when studying technical levels or fundamentals may help lead down the path to increased profits. Many investors will choose to study the indicators with the highest probability of forecasting future market action.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 31.90, the 7-day is at 29.45, and the 3-day is spotted at 33.74 for Asos Plc (ASC.L).

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Asos Plc (ASC.L). The current 50-day Moving Average is 3549.90, the 200-day Moving Average is 3981.74, and the 7-day is noted at 3054.43. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Asos Plc (ASC.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -153.48. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Asos Plc (ASC.L) is 30.63. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be taking a closer look stock market trends as we move into the second half of the year. Investors often have to grapple with the timing of selling a stock. After all the research is done and the portfolio is rounded out, the time will eventually come when decisions need to be made about whether to hold a winner or sell to lock up some profits. Often times, investors will hold on to a certain stock for much too long letting profits erode. Thinking that a hot stock will keep going higher and higher, may lead to lost profits further down the road. On the flip side, investors may become emotionally attached to a stock and not be able to part ways when the time has come. Avoiding the trap of waiting for a stock to bounce back and just break even can lead to the undoing of the portfolio. The belief that a particular stock will definitely come back to the buying level may leave investors out in the cold. Being able to keep the emotions in check and stay focused on the pertinent data, may help the stock portfolio thrive into the future.