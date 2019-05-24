Arson attempted at Chicago synagogue

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 1:40 pm

An apparent arson attempt was made at a synagogue in the Lakeview neighborhood in Chicago late Saturday night, Chicago Police reported to local news sources.

The building was not damaged and no injuries were reported. "The remains of several incendiary devices were found on the perimeter of our shul," said the Anshe Sholom B‘nai Israel Congregation Rabbi David Wolkenfeld.

According to Wolkenfeld, security footage showed that "an individual entered the shul parking lot shortly after midnight and attempted to commit an act of arson."

"The police are not aware of any specific threat targeting our building or community," Wolkenfeld added.

Three broken glass bottles were found with cloth towels and an unrecognizable substance within them, which may be later discovered as Molotov cocktails.

