Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) – How Do The Quant Signals Stack Up?

In trying to determine the current valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) shares, we note that the Book to Market ratio of the shares stands at 0.078447. It’s commonly accepted that a Book to Market ratio greater than one indicates that the shares might be undervalued. The book to market ratio has some limitations in certain industries however where intangible assets (such as knowledge) often are not represented on a balance sheet. The ratio is calculated by dividing the market price per share by book value per share.

Investors have the ability to approach the stock market from various angles. This may include using technical analysis, fundamental analysis, or a combination or the two. Investors watching the technical levels may be trying to chart patterns and discover trends in stock price movement. Investors tracking the fundamentals may be looking closely at many different factors. They may be focused on industry performance, earnings estimates, dividend payouts, and other factors. They might also be studying how the company is run, and trying to figure out the true value of the firm. Keeping track of all the data may seem overwhelming, but it may help give a needed boost to the portfolio.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) presently has a current ratio of 2.31. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) is 0.075331. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.000000. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) is 14651. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) is -0.017710.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) is currently 1.23381. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) is 10879. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) is 75.441100. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) is 52.274000. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 66.006200.

Value investors may be scanning the shelves for bargain stocks. They may be looking to spot those shares that haven’t been doing a whole lot and are being generally overlooked by the investing world. Value investors may be searching for stocks with lower price to earnings ratios that possess higher dividend yields. Investors looking for growth stocks may be willing to shell out a little more for a stock that has the possibility of increasing EPS at a quicker pace. Some investors may favor one category of stocks over another, but they may need to find a combination at some point. As markets tend to move in cycles, it may be necessary to align the portfolio to the category that is best positioned to make consistent gains in the future.

After a recent scan, we can see that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ARWR) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.085484 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.08169. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Investors may be trying to define which trends will prevail in the second half of the year. As the markets continue to chug along, investors may be trying to maximize gains and become better positioned for success. Technical analysts may be studying different historical price and volume data in order to help uncover where the momentum is headed. Coming up with a solid strategy may take some time, but it might be well worth it in the long run. As we move deeper into the year, investors will be closely tracking the next few earnings periods. They may be trying to project which companies will post positive surprises.