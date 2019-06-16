Aroon Oscillator Climbing The Ladder For SPDR Short Term Treasury Portfolio ETF (SPTS)

The Aroon Oscillator has reached a key pivot point for SPDR Short Term Treasury Portfolio ETF (SPTS) as the upward trend for the shares continues to build. Whether or not this can continue can be determined by looking at several charts. The key levels you need to watch on the Aroon indicator are 80 and 20. Would you like to know how to tell if the price is trending up? You just have to wait for the Aroon Up line to move above the level 80. If you find the Aroon Down line is saying below Level 20 at the same time, it would confirm the bullish trend in the market. If you find the Aroon indicator in this situation, you might consider taking up a position. The Aroon indicator differs from other price momentum oscillators because it exploits both of these market attributes. Aroon-based indicators do this by measuring price changes relative to time. This article will examine the logic behind Aroon and show when it works best.

SPDR Short Term Treasury Portfolio ETF (SPTS) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 99.33. The CCI was designed to typically remain within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to spot stock trends or to seek out overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading over +100 would suggest that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the flip side, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, SPDR Short Term Treasury Portfolio ETF (SPTS) has a 200-day MA of 29.58, and a 50-day of 29.77. Presently, the stock has a 14-day RSI of 68.37, the 7-day is sitting at 68.39, and the 3-day is resting at 66.78. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

SPDR Short Term Treasury Portfolio ETF (SPTS)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -12.50. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of the stock. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 41.17. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend

