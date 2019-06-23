Are Traders Shorting Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares? Stock Directional Outlook

Based on the latest information, investors are looking at Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s short data and trying to figure out market sentiment on which way the market thinks the stock is moving. The firm has 2.16% of total shares float short, yielding a short ratio of 2.23.

New investors may be looking at the soaring stock market and wondering if now is a good time to try and get in on the action. Leaping into the market without proper research or a solid plan may leave the investor on the short end of the stick. Creating a stock investing plan can be as simple or complex as the individual chooses. Sometimes, keeping things simple may be the best way to go. Other times, there may be more than meets the eye, and a deep-dive into the crucial data may be required. New investors may be extremely excited to start buying stocks. They may have heard some great water cooler talk about the next big stock. There is always a possibility that the hot stock chatter may end up coming to fruition, but it could just as likely turn out to be terribly erroneous. Many individuals in the financial world will be quick to provide these can’t lose picks, but until this information is thoroughly researched, investors may want to proceed with caution.

There are many factors that can affect the health of a company. This is one reason why stock trading can be extremely difficult at times. Because there are always so many things to take into consideration, it may be next to impossible to create a formula that will continually beat the market. Even after all the data has been scrutinized and the numbers have been crunched, the investor still has to make sense of the information and figure out what to do with it. Knowing how to use the information about publically traded companies can end up being the difference between handsome gains and devastating losses.

They hope that the stock price will fall or that the company will fail and go bankrupt, leading the equity holders to ruin. The short sellers will then buy the stock back at a much lower price and replace the borrowed shares, pocketing the difference.

Shorting a stock can be very risky if the price doesn’t decline like planned and, in fact, increases. It’s important for any investor to understand the dangers and potentially catastrophic financial losses of short selling.

RECENT PERFORMANCE AND RECOMMENDATION

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s stock was 28.44%. Over the last week of the month, it was 2.33%, 5.37% over the last quarter, and 35.41% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Quanta Services, Inc. stock’s -5.71% off of the high and 12.78% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -5.71% away from the high and 38.57% from the low.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 1.90 on Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The same analysts are predicting that the company shares will trade to $45.25 within the next 12-18 months.

Successful stock market traders and investors don’t usually just become that way overnight. There are often many years of experience behind those winning trades. The amount of data available to investors these days is staggering. Investors have to be able to focus on the provided information and decide which data should be followed and prioritized. Many investors will be keeping a watchful eye on the next round of company earnings reports. As companies start to report quarterly numbers, investors may be able to sift through the data and make some projections on how the stock will perform over the next few quarters.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts. Examples of analysis performed within this article are only examples. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based only on limited and open source information. Assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.