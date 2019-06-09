Are the Wheels Coming off, Or is a Reversal Near for Ishares S&P TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO)?

Ishares S&P TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) shares might have a significant move ahead as the Mass Index volatility reading has dropped below 26.5. Mass Index rises above the trigger line (set at 26.5) and the setup line (set at 27). Mass Index then falls below the setup line. When the Mass Index falls below the trigger line, then a reversal of the prior trend is expected. The Mass Index is presented as a useful technical tool that traders might use to time entry into bottoming markets. The Mass Index indicator helps traders identify price reversals based on the difference between the high and low in each interval. When ranges expand to uncommon levels, probabilities start to increase which suggest that the current price action is over-extended. When the Mass Index is used in combination with a 9-period EMA, a “buy” signal can be seen when the EMA shows a downside cross. Alternatively, “sell” signals can be seen when the EMA crosses to the upside.

Strictly technical traders typically don’t pay a whole lot of attention to fundamental factors such as value, competition, or company management. Technical analysts want to figure out trends based on indicators, charts, and prior price data. These types of traders are usually highly active and hold positions for short periods of time in order to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations. Active traders may be quick to unload a position if it does not pan out as expected. Technicians often pay a great deal of attention to support and resistance levels. These are levels where traders believe a specific stock will either see a bounce or a pullback.

In terms of moving averages for Ishares S&P TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO), the 200-day is currently at 23.61, the 50-day is 24.67, and the 7-day is resting at 24.28. The moving average is a popular investing tool among traders. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a change in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of Ishares S&P TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 47.05, the 7-day is 52.11, and the 3-day is 74.55. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

When completing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to review other technical levels. Ishares S&P TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 21.89. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 18.86.

Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

There are plenty of technical indicators that traders can choose to follow. With so many different signals to follow, traders may choose to focus on a small number of indicators to start. Many technical analysts will use a combination of different signals in order to help identify the best entry and exit points of a trade. Becoming a master at spotting trends and creating charts may seem impossible for the novice investor. Taking the time to fully understand the methods behind the indicators may help the trader with trying to sort everything out. Studying up on the theory behind some of the more popular indicators may help the trader understand exactly what they are doing when setting up their charts.