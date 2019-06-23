Are the Quant Signals Leaning a Certain Way For ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC), New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC)?

The Earnings to Price yield of ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) is 0.068411. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for ScanSource, Inc. NasdaqGS:SCSC is 0.093207. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) is 0.088120.

Some traders may be using technical analysis to try and beat the stock market. There are many different indicators that traders have at their disposal. The sheer amount of indicators may leave the trader wondering which ones to use. Studying different technical indicators and signals may be worthwhile and educational, but the average investor may only end up focusing on a couple different indicators that actually work. Finding which indicators to follow and trade on may take some time and effort. Scoping out the proper signals and figuring out which ones tend to work the best may be on the minds of many traders. Trying to follow too many technical indicators might not be the best idea, and it may even cause more confusion. Once the signals have been chosen, traders may spend a lot of time back testing strategies before diving into the market.



Quant Scores/Key Ratios

Now we’ll turn to some key quant data and ratios. The Current Ratio of ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) is 2.06. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.174266. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) is 5.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

At the time of writing, ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) has a Piotroski F-Score of 4. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) has an M-score Beneish of -2.493452. This M-score model is a little known investment tool that was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) is 17. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) is 26.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) is 4118. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Shifting gears, we can see that ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) has a Q.i. Value of 28.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Price Index/Share Movement

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.73917. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.77959, the 24 month is 0.83217, and the 36 month is 0.83542. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.86329, the 3 month is 0.88840, and the 1 month is currently 1.01777.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) is 30.684700. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of ScanSource, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SCSC) is 37.490400. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 31.581700.

Novice investors might be striving to create a trading strategy that produces results in the equity market. Once all the research is complete and the stocks are picked, they may need to decide what kind of time frame they will be working with in terms of buying and selling. Some investors will be making longer-term term plays, and others will be trying to make shorter-term moves. At some point, every investor will have to decide when to sell a winner and when to cut loose a loser. This can be one of the most difficult decisions to make. Investors may find it really hard to sell an underperforming stock when they still believe that it will turn around and move to profit. Waiting around for a turn around that may never come can lead to the undoing of a well crafted portfolio. Regularly staying on top of the markets may allow the investor to make educated buy or sell decisions when the time comes. This may involve following major economic data, studying company fundamentals, and checking in on historical price movement and trends. Investors who are able to keep their emotions in check might find themselves in a better position than those who let emotions get the best of them.

Here will take a quick scan of Earnings Yield information on shares of New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC). Currently, the Earnings to Price (Yield) is 0.066690, Earnings Yield is 0.162690, and Earnings Yield 5 year average is 0.049423. Earnings yield provides a way for investors to help measure returns. Investors may choose to compare the earnings yield of stocks to money market instruments, treasuries, or bonds. The firm will look to it’s next scheduled report date to try to improve on these numbers.

Successful traders and investors often learn how to develop disciplined strategies. Trading strategies can range from very simple to highly complex. Whatever the strategy choice, investors who stay the course may have a better chance of coming out a winner in the stock market. Traders may try to avoid getting trapped into a sour situation. Being able to stomach some losses along the way may not be easy, but it may help sustain profits in the long run. Making the best possible decision is typically what many investors attempt to accomplish. Often times, it may take some bad trades to get to the good ones. Combining the study of company fundamentals with technical stock charts may lead to increased overall knowledge about a particular name. Technical analysts will often be following price action tick by tick with the hopes of capitalizing on a defined trend.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) has a Value Composite score of 20. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 13.

FCF



Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) is 16.047564. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) is 11.796257. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 50.554900. The 6 month volatility is 46.687900, and the 3 month is spotted at 40.997300. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period. Heading into earnings season investors often take close note of the volatility levels ahead of and immediately after the earnings report.

Price Index



The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) for last month was 1.00000. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) is 0.97030.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) over the past 52 weeks is 0.630000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Quant Data

Shifting gears, we can see that New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) has a Q.i. Value of 5.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Another signal that many company execs and investors don’t want to talk about is the C-Score. The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in inflating their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) is 6.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of unusual activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the validity of financials.

F-Score

At the time of writing, New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Investors may be trying to figure out which chart patterns or technical indicators to use. This may take some time to figure out which strategy works for each individual. Back testing specific indicators can be a good way to personally evaluate a particular method. Many investors will opt to follow trading strategies of the professionals. This may work well for some but not others. Figuring out what works and what doesn’t should help the investor make better future decisions. Some investors will choose to go against the grain and develop a contrarian approach. Pulling out substantial profits in the markets may seem like a daunting task. Playing things safe may be the choice for one investor but not the next. Many people will choose to adhere to the old saying of nothing ventured nothing gained. This of course may vary from investor to investor depending on the amount of capital available.

