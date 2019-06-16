Are Quant Signals Bullish on Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT), Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)?

Here we will take a look at several key ratios for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT), starting with the Book to Market (BTM) ratio. Value investors seek stocks with high BTMs for their portfolios. The ratio is a comparison of the firm’s net asset value per share to it’s current price. This is helpful in determining how the market values the company compared to it’s actual worth. The Book to Market value of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. currently stands at 1.054729.

Investors might be searching high and low for the next great stock to trade. Professional investors may have their game plans honed and ready to roll, but amateurs may be fighting to stay above water in the markets. Leaping into the equity markets without any preparation may lead to quick losses. Keeping track of all the ins and outs of daily market activity can be exhausting, and investors may be best served if they are able to focus on the essentials and rise above the noise. Although successful trading might be measured differently from one person to another, the general principles of winners are generally the same. Snatching profits from the market may seem like an easy task when stocks are soaring, but things can always snap back in the blink of an eye. Investors who are able to prepare for any situation may find themselves ahead of the game when the inevitable bear market scenario rears its head.

In terms of EBITDA Yield, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT) currently has a value of 0.147223. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT) presently has a current ratio of 1.79. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. NasdaqGS:ASRT is 0.948111. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT) is . This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT) is -17.627159. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT)’s ROIC is 0.058236. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.262345 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 1.320287. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT) is -1.000000. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT) is -0.201410. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT) is 46.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

At the time of writing, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Shifting gears, we can see that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT) has a Q.i. Value of 46.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ASRT), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 61.723400. The 6 month volatility is 58.192200, and the 3 month is spotted at 63.631400. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

In trying to determine the current valuation of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) shares, we note that the Book to Market ratio of the shares stands at 1.400351. It’s commonly accepted that a Book to Market ratio greater than one indicates that the shares might be undervalued. The book to market ratio has some limitations in certain industries however where intangible assets (such as knowledge) often are not represented on a balance sheet. The ratio is calculated by dividing the market price per share by book value per share.

Investors can employ various techniques in order to study stocks. Two of the most widely used techniques are fundamental and technical analysis. Fundamental analysis includes crunching the numbers for specific companies. This may involve reviewing the cash flow statement, income statement, and balance sheet. In essence, fundamental analysts are trying to figure out the company’s value. Once the value of a company is determined, the investor can then make investment decisions based on the research. Using this method, a stock that is trading underneath the intrinsic value may be considered a good pick. Technical traders typically hold the view that all the data they need to know about a stock can be discovered to using charts.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) presently has a current ratio of 0.94. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is -0.078663. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.530188. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is 5712. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is 0.018141.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is currently 0.70205. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is 8340. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is 57.492700. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is 43.966700. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 48.852400.

After a recent scan, we can see that Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.004073 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.73572. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

When looking at technical analysis, one of the leading concepts is that of the trend. Chartists are constantly looking to identify trends to help determine which way a stock price is moving. Trends may not always be easy to spot, but they can be highly useful when identified. When looking at the stock market, an example of an upward trend is generally classified as a stock price that over time keeps reaching higher highs and higher lows. On the flip side, a downward trend is usually identified by spotting a stock that has been hitting lower lows and lower highs. Defining trends may take the novice trader some time to figure out, but learning how to properly study charts may help bring in steady profits in the future.