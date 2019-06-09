Are Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) and Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Generating Enough Return on Equity?

Placing Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) shares under the microscope we note that the firm has a current Return on Equity of -2.698747. Simply put, this ratio determines how well the firm uses investment funds to generate profit. This ratio is often considered “the mother of all ratios” as it often reveals how well a company is operating.

There are many traders who think that proper psychology is one of the most important aspects of becoming successful in the stock market. Traders may need to learn how to become confident while overcoming certain fears and dealing with extreme ups and downs. This may not be easy as individuals all draw off of prior experiences at some level. Being able to convert outside success to the stock market may take some work. Traders who are able to overcome previous bias may be on the right path for having the proper mindset when entering the market.

In additiona to ROE, investors might also take into consideration some other ratios. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) is -51.221843. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) is -37.641335. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) is . This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) is .

After a recent scan, we can see that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) has a Shareholder Yield of -3.278938 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -2.56513. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) has a Value Composite score of 90. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 94.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR). The name currently has a score of 62.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) has a current MF Rank of 19534. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) has a current ERP5 Rank of 18828. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) is 116.254500. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) is 55.074200. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 74.819500.

Active investing may be highly stressful at times. Investors often set up trades with the best intentions, but have the tendency to let too much emotion seep into the situation. When dealing with the emotions of market stress, investors may need to figure out how to keep emotions in check in order to make the right decision. This may come easy to some but much harder for others. Because there is no one right way to trade, investors may have to experience certain scenarios for themselves. Creating a plan from the outset may help the investor when tough decisions need to be made. Keeping cool under pressure is a trait shared by many successful investors. When the investor is focused on a plan or specific trading system, this can make things a bit easier when times get tough.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRKR) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.66950. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.66306, the 24 month is 1.43490, and the 36 month is 0.77171. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.88585, the 3 month is 1.03962, and the 1 month is currently 0.98746.

In reviewing some key ratios and quant data for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN), we note that the mother of all ratios (Return on Equity) stands at 0.283516 for the firm. ROE reveals what percentage of each investment dollar is returned as a profit. Used in conjunction with a variety of other ratios, this indicator is a very important tool for investors in determining the effectiveness of a company to generate returns for investors.

One of the staple principles for investing is buy low and sell high. While this may sound obvious, many investors end up doing just the opposite. When dealing with the stock market, investors often have to be careful not to let their irrational side take over when making decisions. Investors may get caught up in the flurry when stocks are skyrocketing. The temptation to get on board and be part of the ride can lead to some ill-planned moves. Focusing on near-term movements might be included in the game plan for some, but for others, this may be distracting from the bigger picture and long-term plan. Stocks that become widely publicized and popular in the media may not be the right addition to the individual investor’s portfolio. Conducting the due diligence on any position can help the investor make sure that they are getting in at a good time and price.

Further, we can look at some other ratios and financial indicators in order to get an idea of the company’s valuation. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) presently has a current ratio of 1.33. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is .

One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is 0.070476. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has an M-Score of -2.266220. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is 18. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is 26.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is 2766. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Earnings to Price yield of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. NYSE:DFIN is 0.149206. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. NYSE:DFIN is 0.076891. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is .

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) for last month was 0.81971. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is 0.72644.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) over the past 52 weeks is 0.595000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Investing in the stock market will always come with ups and downs. There are so many different factors that can have an impact on the day to day movements of stock prices. Finding the correct investing strategy may take some time. Many investors may have the tendency to become impatient when the portfolio is not performing up to snuff. Sometimes an original plan may be solid, but it needs some time to start to work itself out. Staying on the right track can be much easier said than done. There are always forces leading the investor to question their holdings. Giving up on a strategy too early can result in a lot of second guessing. There may be a time when the plan needs to be modified to adapt with changing market environments, but pulling the cord based on some early trouble may not be the best solution.