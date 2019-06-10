Are International Business Machines Corporation ($NYSE:IBM) Shares Headed For a Turn?

Investors are always striving to make wiser decisions when it comes to handling the markets. There are so many options available, and that can make things more complex. Beginning with a solid approach can help ease the investor’s initial foray into the stock market. Accumulating market knowledge may take a lot of time and effort. Many investors may find out the hard way that there is no easy way to beat the markets. Many investors are teased with investment tips from friends or colleagues. It can be very tempting to take advice from someone who has a track record of beating the market. However, the old saying remains the same; past results may not indicate future results. Investors may find that doing their own research can provide a huge boost to portfolio performance.

Investors following International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) can see that the stock most recently closed at 133.29

Past 3 months: -1.31764009

One year change: -8.28976335

Year-to-date: 17.27808569

Past week: 4.97676982

Past month: -3.39855072

Scanning through some ratings, we note that the current Oscillator Rating on International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is a “Sell”. The Moving Average Rating is sitting at a “Buy”. Traders may use these signals in conjunction with other indicators in order to set up the chart for future trading success.

Traders following Donchian Channels can see that the 20 day upper band is 134.72 and the 20 day lower band is 126.85. These channels are used by technicians to help spot possible breakouts, and they may also be used to confirm a defined trend.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has drawn the attention of traders as the price has moved -0.34392523% since the open. The prior session close was noted at 133.29. Looking back over the last month, we note that the stock’s high point was seen at 137.06.

Dedicated traders will often pay close attention to Exponential Moving Average levels. EMA study can help guide traders when gauging market strength. We can see the following EMA levels on the stock:

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 132.2826528

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 133.5685926

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 135.245265

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 131.8814677

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 131.7538231

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 135.2895829

The HMA or Hull Moving Average for the stock is presently 133.2879259. The HMA may help with technical analysis by reducing lag and heightening responsiveness. Traders often find that following this indicator helps with reduction of noise.

As traders scan the equity market, they may be using Simple Moving Averages to help figure out where a stock is headed. Following some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 131.478, the 20 day is 130.729935, and the 30 day is 132.1031233. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 133.716594 , the 100 day is 137.633019 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 136.628532.

Traders checking the pulse on shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) will note that since the opening price of 133.7717, the stock has moved -0.4817. During the session, the stock has hit a low of 133.25 and reached a high of 134.0301. Volume on the day is around 699172.

When trading the stock market, investors constantly have to deal with volatility. There are many different reasons why markets may see increased volatility. Whether it is political change, economic events, or even natural disasters, there is always something brewing that has the ability to disrupt the market. When a big event happens, investors might be faced with challenges and be forced to react. Overreacting to market downturns may be common, but it may also hurt the health of the stock portfolio. When the stock market gets choppy and slides, investors may be tempted to quickly pull money out. Pulling out of positions based on specific events may be the right move sometimes, but investors may find that they missed out on gains that followed after a rebound. Staying disciplined and being prepared can help the investor ride out temporary market turbulence.