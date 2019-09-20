Are Institutions Shedding Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)?

According to the latest SEC Filings, institutions owning shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) have decreased their positions by -13.45%. Institutions now own 70.00% of the company.

Investors may be searching high and low in the market to find some bargain stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding those great stocks at cheap prices may take a lot of research and dedication. Many investors will opt to compare stocks in the same industry. This may be a good way to help determine which ones are poised to stand out above the rest. As we move into the second half of the year, all eyes will be watching the major economic reports. If the data continues to impress, the stock market may continue to cruise along without many hiccups. Careful investors will no doubt be combing through specific company data to make sure the fundamentals are in line as well. Following company fundamentals and stock technicals may help create a wider frame of reference to work with.

Big organizations that control vast sums of money, such as mutual funds, insurance companies or pension funds, that buy securities are known as “institutional investors”. Unlike individual investors, institutional investors trade in massive blocks of 10,000 or more shares per transaction. The sheer size of these trades significantly affect the price of a share.

PROS AND CONS

Peter Lynch says in his best-selling book, “One Up on Wall Street”, that institutional ownership is a negative thing. “Institutions don’t own it and the analysts don’t follow it”. He favors the stocks that big investment groups pass on because he feels that these stocks are undervalued. In contrast, Investor’s Business Daily’s William O’Neil thinks that institutional investors are important to driving up stock prices because they provide the largest source of demand for stocks. O’Neil argues that if a stock has no institutional ownership, it means they have already passed on it. He regards institutional ownership as a desirable stock trait in his book, “How to Make Money in Stocks”.

Investors often look favorably upon stocks who have a large amount of institutional ownership. These large companies often employ a team of analysts to perform financial research before purchasing a large block of stock, making their decisions influential in the eyes of other investors.

Due to the financial commitment that these companies make into research, these institutions aren’t quick to sell off their shares. But when they do, however, it can drive down the price.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Technical analysts have little regard for the value of a company. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 57.57. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

RETURNS AND RECOMMENDATION

Shareholders can expect a return on equity of -32.60%. Calculated by dividing FreightCar America, Inc.’s annual earnings by its total assets, investors will note a return on assets of -19.10%. Finally, FreightCar America, Inc.’s return on investment stands at -21.80% when you divide the shareholder’s return by the cost. The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 3.00 for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell.

There are many factors that may influence stock price action. One of the most influential factors is company earnings. Company earnings reports can be extremely important for investors. Earnings reports have the ability to let investors know how well or poorly a company has been performing. Investors may try to capitalize on trading around earnings announcements. This can be a very tricky venture and may be quite risky. Studying stock price movements around earnings reports can sometimes be confusing. Often times a company will post better than expected numbers but the stock will drop in price. On the other side, shares may see a bounce even after disappointing results. Analysts try to project what numbers the company will post, but they may not be accurate for a variety of reasons. Following analyst estimates around earnings reports may be helpful, but it may be wise to proceed with caution if only going on what the analysts are saying.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts. Examples of analysis performed within this article are only examples. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based only on limited and open source information. Assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.