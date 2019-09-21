Are Institutions Seeing Upside To Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)?

Based on the latest SEC filings, institutions owning shares of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) have increased their transactions by 0.83%. Institutions now own 14.80% of the company.

Is institutional ownership a good thing or a bad thing? This is a matter of debate. In his best-selling book, “One Up on Wall Street”, Peter Lynch lists thirteen characteristics of “the perfect stock.” Regarding institutional ownership, he says: “Institutions don’t own it and the analysts don’t follow it”. He sees commodities that the big investment groups ignore as having the potential to be undervalued.

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) stock stands -5.76% away from its 50-day simple moving average and also 24.89% away from the 200-day average.

Recently, the commodity stands -19.75% away from the 52-week high and 102.32% from the 52-week low. The RSI (Relative Strength Index), an indicator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close-to-close movements is 43.91 for Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI).

