Are Institutions Pulling Back Positions in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC)?

According to the latest SEC Filings, firms & funds owning shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) have decreased their positions by -0.06%. Institutions now own 56.20% of the company.

Investors are typically looking for any little advantage when it comes to the equity markets. Investors often have to figure out not only how certain companies are faring, but also how the overall global economic landscape is shaping up. Focusing in on the proper economic data can help detect overall trends in the economy. Investors who are able to hone their analytical skills might be able to put themselves in a much better position to achieve success. Being able to process and organize all of the different types of financial information that is constantly being thrown around may be a great asset to the individual trader and investor. The amount of information floating around in today’s investing climate is enormous. Zooming in on the most pertinent information can help keep things manageable.

Big organizations that control vast sums of money, such as mutual funds, insurance companies or pension funds, that buy securities are known as “institutional investors”. Unlike individual investors, institutional investors trade in massive blocks of 10,000 or more shares per transaction. The sheer size of these trades significantly affect the price of a share.

PROS AND CONS

Peter Lynch says in his best-selling book, “One Up on Wall Street”, that institutional ownership is a negative thing. “Institutions don’t own it and the analysts don’t follow it”. He favors the stocks that big investment groups pass on because he feels that these stocks are undervalued. In contrast, Investor’s Business Daily’s William O’Neil thinks that institutional investors are important to driving up stock prices because they provide the largest source of demand for stocks. O’Neil argues that if a stock has no institutional ownership, it means they have already passed on it. He regards institutional ownership as a desirable stock trait in his book, “How to Make Money in Stocks”.

Investors often look favorably upon stocks who have a large amount of institutional ownership. These large companies often employ a team of analysts to perform financial research before purchasing a large block of stock, making their decisions influential in the eyes of other investors.

Due to the financial commitment that these companies make into research, these institutions aren’t quick to sell off their shares. But when they do, however, it can drive down the price.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Technical analysts have little regard for the value of a company. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 66.74. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

RETURNS AND RECOMMENDATION

Shareholders can expect a return on equity of -30.90%. Calculated by dividing GNC Holdings, Inc.’s annual earnings by its total assets, investors will note a return on assets of 3.10%. Finally, GNC Holdings, Inc.’s return on investment stands at 18.60% when you divide the shareholder’s return by the cost. The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.30 for GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell.

Investors might be taking a closer look into the crystal ball to try and decipher what is in store for the second half of the year in the stock market. While cautious optimism may be the prevailing sentiment, many investors will be looking to take the portfolio to the next level. With markets still riding high, the big question is whether the momentum will push stocks higher or if the bears start to take over. There may still be a few undervalued stocks with much more upside potential ready to make big moves. Finding these stocks may involve doing a little more homework. Investors may be looking to take advantage of any little sell-off that might provide some bargain buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts. Examples of analysis performed within this article are only examples. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based only on limited and open source information. Assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.