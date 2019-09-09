Are Institutions Cutting Back Their Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)?

According to the latest filings, institutions owning shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) have decreased their positions by -0.74%. Institutions now own 94.70% of the company.

Big organizations that control vast sums of money, such as mutual funds, insurance companies or pension funds, that buy securities are known as “institutional investors”. Unlike individual investors, institutional investors trade in massive blocks of 10,000 or more shares per transaction. The sheer size of these trades significantly affect the price of a share.

PROS AND CONS

Peter Lynch says in his best-selling book, “One Up on Wall Street”, that institutional ownership is a negative thing. “Institutions don’t own it and the analysts don’t follow it”. He favors the stocks that big investment groups pass on because he feels that these stocks are undervalued. In contrast, Investor’s Business Daily’s William O’Neil thinks that institutional investors are important to driving up stock prices because they provide the largest source of demand for stocks. O’Neil argues that if a stock has no institutional ownership, it means they have already passed on it. He regards institutional ownership as a desirable stock trait in his book, “How to Make Money in Stocks”.

Investors often look favorably upon stocks who have a large amount of institutional ownership. These large companies often employ a team of analysts to perform financial research before purchasing a large block of stock, making their decisions influential in the eyes of other investors.

Due to the financial commitment that these companies make into research, these institutions aren’t quick to sell off their shares. But when they do, however, it can drive down the price.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Technical analysts have little regard for the value of a company. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 61.91. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

Shareholders can expect a return on equity of -928.20%. Calculated by dividing Masco Corporation’s annual earnings by its total assets, investors will note a return on assets of 13.00%. Finally, Masco Corporation’s return on investment stands at 33.20% when you divide the shareholder’s return by the cost. The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 1.90 for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell.

