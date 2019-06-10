Are Analysts Pounding the Table on Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)?

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 2.33. This number is based on the 6 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 15. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $52.33 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

An evaluation of a stock’s expected performance and/or its risk level as judged by a rating agency such as Standard and Poor’s. A stock rating will usually tell the investor how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts believe is a fair value for the stock, based on an objective evaluation of the company. The greater the amount by which the fair value exceeds the market value, the more highly recommended a buy the stock is. Conversely, if the market value of the stock exceeds the fair value of the stock, then analysts recommend that the stock be sold.

Keeping an eye on the all the day to day happenings in the stock market can be quite a task. Investors may need to try to focus in on the most important information when attempting to examine stocks to add to the portfolio. As earnings reports continue to roll in, investors may be taking a deeper look at some of the names that they have on their shortlist. Investors may also be taking a look at future estimates and guidance provided by companies in order to get a feel of how the stock price may be affected in the future. With the equity market still trading at super high levels, investors may be wondering how much higher some stocks in the portfolio can go. Maybe there are a few winners that look like they have peaked, and investors may have to decide whether to cash in or hold out for more gains. Maybe there are a few losers that have been underperforming and need to be cut loose.

Most recently Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) posted quarterly earnings of $0.58 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 0.62. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $2.19. Shares have moved $-5.74 over the past month and more recently, $3.19 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 5 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Market watchers diligently track the companies they think can do well to grow earnings. The goal is typically to discover stocks that are most likely to outperform in the future. Many investors like to keep tabs on sell-side analyst views. Following the direction estimates are trending may provide a deeper glimpse into the health of a company. Investors may need to follow a disciplined system which may help keep emotions in check when making investment decisions. On the other end, it may be necessary to craft a new strategy if the old system isn’t providing the types of expected returns. It can also become very time-consuming to keep up with shorter-term trends and events. Managing the short-term plan with the long-term plan can be difficult given the existing economic climate.

Buy Ratings

2 analysts rate Donaldson Company, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 33.33% of all the analyst ratings.

Earnings

Research analysts are predicting that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings of $0.62 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) closed the last session at $49.14 and sees an average of 387740.09 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $40.71 while the current level stands at 45.64% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 0.84% over the past 12 weeks and 13.25% year to date.

An important idea when dealing with technical analysis is that historical stock price movements tend to repeat. Technical analysis focuses on chart patterns with the goal of analyzing market movements and defining trends. Charting has been around for many years, and even older methods are considered to be relevant due to the nature of repeating patterns. Certain trends may be easier to spot than others. Technical analysts that spend vast amounts of studying charts and patterns may be more adept at spotting specific trends. Investors may want to employ multiple methods of trend spotting in order to get a more robust spectrum with which to work.

This article is informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.

