Are Analysts Buzzing Over Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares?

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 1.75. This number is based on the 4 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 92.

Analysts often use a number of terms—buy, strong buy, near-term or long-term accumulate, near-term or long-term over-perform or under-perform, neutral, hold— to describe their recommendations. But the definitions of these terms can differ from company to company. Instead of making assumptions, investors should read the definitions of all ratings used in each analyst report. They should also consider the company’s disclosures regarding what percentage of all ratings fall into either “buy,” “hold/neutral,” and “sell” groups.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $26.5 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

Research analysts study publicly traded companies and make recommendations on the securities of those companies. Most specialize in a particular industry or sector of the economy. They exert considerable influence in today’s marketplace. Analysts’ recommendations or reports can influence the price of a company’s stock—especially when the recommendations are widely disseminated through television appearances or through other electronic and print media. The mere mention of a company by a popular analyst can temporarily cause its stock to rise or fall—even when nothing about the company’s prospects or fundamentals has recently changed.Investors often struggle with keeping their emotions in check when approaching the stock market. New investors can have a tendency to sell off winners too quick as well as hold onto losers for way too long. Some will argue that it is never a bad thing to take profits when they are on the table, but this can leave the investor with a large amount of regret if the stock continues to surge after selling. On the other end, investors may hold onto losers for way too long hoping for a bounce back. Holding out for better days can lead to even more exaggerated losses that can leave the investor with an even bigger feeling of regret. Battling to keep emotions separated from important investing decisions can be a big plus for investors over the long haul. Of course, this idea is easier to preach and much harder to follow.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) closed the last session at $14.31 and sees an average of 652994.63 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $13.54 while the current level stands at 4.33% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -35.89% over the past 12 weeks and -44.32% year to date.

Research analysts are predicting that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings of $-0.55 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Most recently Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) posted quarterly earnings of $-1.11 which compared to the sell-side estimates of -0.7. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $0.76. Shares have moved $-12.58 over the past month and more recently, $1.85 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 3 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

3 analysts rate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 75% of all the analyst ratings.

Investors may have a solid plan in place to start trading the equity market. Sometimes, these plans never get to be fully realized because of the lack of discipline in the early stages. When a new investor goes into the red right out the gate, there can be a tendency to take on too much risk trying to get back to even. This may result in the investor abandoning the plan and making too many unreasonable trades with exorbitant expectations. Finding the self control to not get discouraged with early losses may help the investor stick to the plan and eventually start achieving longer-term goals.

This article is informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.