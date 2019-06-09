Are Analysts Buzzing Over Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 2.6. This number is based on the 5 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 98.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $18.67 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.



Research analysts study publicly traded companies and make recommendations on the securities of those companies. Most specialize in a particular industry or sector of the economy. They exert considerable influence in today’s marketplace. Analysts’ recommendations or reports can influence the price of a company’s stock—especially when the recommendations are widely disseminated through television appearances or through other electronic and print media. The mere mention of a company by a popular analyst can temporarily cause its stock to rise or fall—even when nothing about the company’s prospects or fundamentals has recently changed.

Analysts often use a variety of terms—buy, strong buy, near-term or long-term accumulate, near-term or long-term over-perform or under-perform, neutral, hold—to describe their recommendations. But the meanings of these terms can differ from firm to firm. Rather than make assumptions, investors should carefully read the definitions of all ratings used in each research report. They should also consider the firm’s disclosures regarding what percentage of all ratings fall into either “buy,” “hold/neutral,” and “sell” categories.

Investors might be preparing to do a portfolio evaluation as we move towards the close of the year. There may be plenty of big winners from the first half of the year, but there may also be some underperformers that need to be reviewed. Making sure that the portfolio stays in balance can help prepare the investor for success over the next few quarters. With the stock market still riding high, investors may be wondering how to play the market into the near future. If market momentum starts to shift, investors may need to be ready to make some tougher decisions. Being prepared for any market situation can help the investor cope with rough waters when the time comes.

Research analysts are predicting that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings of $0.45 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) closed the last session at $18.62 and sees an average of 1346655.25 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $16.66 while the current level stands at 68.53% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 1.14% over the past 12 weeks and 11.76% year to date.

Most recently Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) posted quarterly earnings of $0.48 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 0.46. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $1.83. Shares have moved $0.49 over the past month and more recently, $0.92 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 3 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Investing in the stock market can sometimes draw intense emotion from individual investors. When the market slips into a chaotic state, some investors may let their emotions get the best of them which can lead to impulsive decisions. On the other side of the coin, market chaos may cause certain investors to freeze in a panic. This may mean that the investor becomes shaken to the point that they are unable to make any decisions let alone an educated one. Discipline is a quality shared by many successful traders and investors. Staying committed to the plan, whether short-term or long-term, can help investors make it through those times of extreme market uncertainty.

1 analysts rate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 20% of all the analyst ratings.