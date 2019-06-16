AO Signal in Focus For Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) shares are being watched closely by traders as the Awesome Oscillator signal is revealing an upward trend building over the past five bars, signaling that market momentum is building for the name.

The Awesome Oscillator (AO), created (and aptly named) by Bill Williams, is an indicator which is able to show what is happening with driving force of the market.. The Awesome Oscillator is created using the difference between the 34-period and 5-period simple moving averages of the bar's midpoints (H+L)/2. The AO is usually planned as a histogram in which bars higher than the preceding bar will be colored green. Bars lower than the preceding one will be colored red. The Awesome Oscillator was introduced by Williams in his book "New Trading Dimensions".

Let’s view some additional technical levels on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK). Presently, the 14 day Williams %R is -33.33. Readings may range from 0 to -100. A Williams %R that lands between -80 to -100 is typically seen as being in strong oversold territory. A reading between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% has the ability to be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 172.29. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 51.77, the 7-day rests at 60.38, and the 3-day is presently at 69.88.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving average indicators are commonly tracked by technical stock analysts. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with multiple time periods to help spot stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 0.63, and the 50-day is 0.52. The 14-day ADX for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) is standing at 13.36. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

