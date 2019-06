AO Levels Under Review for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (ASX:SCO): Reading Hits 0.71230735

Investors are usually striving to find that next big stock to add to the portfolio. With markets still riding high, investors will be closely watching the numbers as companies start reporting quarterly earnings results. Investors will also be keeping an eye on key economic data over the next few weeks. Many individual investors will approach the stock market from various angles. This may include following fundamental and technical information, and it may also include following analyst projections.

The Awesome Oscillator reading is currently 0.71230735 for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (ASX:SCO). Technical traders will watch the AO especially when it crosses above or below the zero line. A move above the line may signal a bullish scenario. A move below the zero line may indicate a bearish selling opportunity. The AO may prove to be a valuable tool for many momentum traders.

Traders will take note of the 20 day Chaikin Money Flow indicator that is now at 0.09685908 on shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (ASX:SCO). The value of this indicator will fluctuate between 1 and -1. Traders may be watching when the CMF crosses zero. This cross might point to a bullish or bearish price reversal depending on which way it is moving crossing the zero line.

Taking a look at the Donchian Channels indicator, we note that the 20 day lower band is 19.58. The 20 day upper band is 22.72. This indicator was created by Richard Donchian, and traders follow these channels to help identify potential trading signals.

Technical traders have many tools at their disposal when conducting stock research. One of those tools is the Exponential Moving Average or EMA. The EMA is similar to the simple moving average, but more weight is put on the newest data. Let’s look at some different EMA levels:

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 20.73455175

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 20.53290663

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 20.06992551

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 19.19051123

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 18.22238165

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 18.27483024

Following trading action on shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (ASX:SCO), we see that the stock has moved -0.3665 since the opening price of 20.1865. So far, the stock has reached a high of 20.19 and dipped to a low of 19.76. The consensus rating on the stock is currently Sell, and today’s volume has been measured around 346181.

There are a number of different pivot points that traders can use when conducting stock analysis. Pivot points can be useful for traders looking to establish trading entry and exit points. Focusing on some popular one month pivots, we see that the Woodie pivot is currently at 21.185. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 19.89, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 22.77. The Camarilla one month pivot is presently 21.01333333. The one month Classic pivot is 21.01333333 and the Classic resistance 1 is 22.42666667 while the Classic support 1 pivot is measured at 19.54666667.

Tracking some stock ratings, we can see that the stock’s Moving Average Rating is currently pointing to a “Sell”. Traders may be monitoring many different indicators in order to get a grasp of where the stock may be moving in the near future. Taking a look at the Oscillators rating, we note that the reading is pointing to a “Buy”.

