Analysts Pounding the Pavement on Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 2. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 190. This number is based on the 1 sell-side firms polled by Zacks.



Each brokerage research report carries with it some form of recommendation. The brokerage firms may use different lingo for their rating systems (like saying Outperform instead of Buy), but they can all be properly sorted into our 5 level classification system that is now the industry standard. Each of the 5 classifications has a value associated with it to help compute the ABR.

As the name implies the ABR will show you the Average of Brokerage Recommendations on a given stock. The benefit is that you quickly get a snapshot of where Wall Street stands on a stock without having to read a mountain of research reports.



Broker recommendations are made by brokerage firms (for example, JP Morgan) and are not an outright recommendation to buy or sell a share, but instead give an indication of how the broker thinks the company will perform relative to its sector. Their recommendations are issued over a particular period of time. The recommendations provided in the Research Centre are shown on a 75 day rolling basis. Each brokerage firm has its own way of rating that may make it difficult to compare broker recommendations between the brokerage houses.

For example, at one brokerage “buy” may be the strongest recommendation, while at another “buy” could be second to a “strong buy” rating. The second-highest ratings also have a number of different other names: “accumulate”, “outperform”, “moderate buy” or “overweight”.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $80 within the year.

Investors might be preparing to do a portfolio evaluation as we move towards the close of the year. There may be plenty of big winners from the first half of the year, but there may also be some underperformers that need to be reviewed. Making sure that the portfolio stays in balance can help prepare the investor for success over the next few quarters. With the stock market still riding high, investors may be wondering how to play the market into the near future. If market momentum starts to shift, investors may need to be ready to make some tougher decisions. Being prepared for any market situation can help the investor cope with rough waters when the time comes.

Research analysts are predicting that Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) will report earnings of $0.79 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) closed the last session at $59.51 and sees an average of 58825.3 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $49.34 while the current level stands at 29.82% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -2.52% over the past 12 weeks and 14.2% year to date.

Most recently Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) posted quarterly earnings of $0.49 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 0.42. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $2.39. Shares have moved $-8.49 over the past month and more recently, $3.08 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 1 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Investing in the stock market can sometimes draw intense emotion from individual investors. When the market slips into a chaotic state, some investors may let their emotions get the best of them which can lead to impulsive decisions. On the other side of the coin, market chaos may cause certain investors to freeze in a panic. This may mean that the investor becomes shaken to the point that they are unable to make any decisions let alone an educated one. Discipline is a quality shared by many successful traders and investors. Staying committed to the plan, whether short-term or long-term, can help investors make it through those times of extreme market uncertainty.

1 analysts rate Tennant Company a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 100% of all the analyst ratings.