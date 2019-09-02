Analysts Pounding the Pavement on Exp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPI)

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPI) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 1. This number is based on the 3 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 120.

Analysts often use a number of terms—buy, strong buy, near-term or long-term accumulate, near-term or long-term over-perform or under-perform, neutral, hold— to describe their recommendations. But the definitions of these terms can differ from company to company. Instead of making assumptions, investors should read the definitions of all ratings used in each analyst report. They should also consider the company’s disclosures regarding what percentage of all ratings fall into either “buy,” “hold/neutral,” and “sell” groups.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $18 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

Most recently Exp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPI) posted quarterly earnings of $-.04 which compared to the sell-side estimates of .01. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $-.31. Shares have moved $-22.8 over the past month and more recently, $-11.69 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 2 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Buy Ratings

3 analysts rate Exp World Holdings, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 100% of all the analyst ratings.

Earnings

Research analysts are predicting that Exp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPI) will report earnings of $-.07 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPI) closed the last session at $8.53 and sees an average of 166574.3 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $6.95 while the current level stands at 9.95% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -27.14% over the past 12 weeks and 15.25% year to date.

