Analysts Pounding the Pavement on Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 1. This number is based on the 4 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 154. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $14 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

Research analysts are predicting that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings of $.09 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) closed the last session at $9.16 and sees an average of 894749.81 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $4.93 while the current level stands at 56.36% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -22.41% over the past 12 weeks and 77.48% year to date.

Most recently Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) posted quarterly earnings of $.07 which compared to the sell-side estimates of .07. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $.14. Shares have moved $-23.9 over the past month and more recently, $-2.66 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 5 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

4 analysts rate Everi Holdings Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 100% of all the analyst ratings.