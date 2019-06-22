Analysts Have Spoken & Consensus Is in for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (:OCSL)

Wall Street brokerage firm analysts have placed a “Buy” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (:OCSL). Using the following ratings scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell and 5.0 Strong Sell, analysts have an average recommendation of 2.10 on the shares. Based on a recent trade, the shares are hovering around $5.44 which, according to analysts, yield significant upside potential to the $6.17 consensus target price.

Stock analysis typically falls into two main categories. Some investors may prefer technical analysis, and others may prefer to study the fundamentals. Many investors will keep an eye on both. Technical analysis involves trying to project future stock price movements based on prior stock activity. Technicians strive to identify chart patterns and study other historical price and volume data. Technical investors look to identify trends when assessing a stock. The trend is typically considered to be the main direction of the share price. Trends are generally categorized as either up, down, or sideways. If a bullish trend is spotted, the trader may expect the upward trend to continue and thus try to capitalize on further upward action.

Wall Street firms hire hundreds of analysts who provide recommendations on stocks. Typically, these analysts look at a company’s fundamentals, building financial models from this information in order to project future trends, specifically future earnings.

These projections are then used as a basis for providing “buy” or “sell” recommendations. Many investors consider these recommendations very seriously, and often times whenever an analyst changes their outlook on a stock, the price change almost immediately.

Managing the stock portfolio can be a very challenging task. To manage the portfolio successfully, it can take a lot of dedicated time, effort, and perseverance. Studying the market and being in tune with the economic landscape can help investors gain the knowledge that is needed to come out on top. Controlling emotions and consistently following a plan may be the keys to keep the investor on track. As many seasoned investors know, the stock market can be a wild ride full of many ups and downs. Being able to stay calm and focused during the rocky periods can assist the investor when making those highly important portfolio decisions.

Earnings estimates can also be manipulated, as the analysts are inclined to minimize them so that it increases the chances that a stock will “beat” the artificially lowered estimate in order to get inexperienced investors to buy.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (:OCSL)’s shares may have a significant upside to the consensus target of 6.17, but how has it been performing relative to the market? The stock’s price is 5.44 and their relative strength index (RSI) stands at 50.18. RSI is a technical oscillator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward movements. It indicates oversold and overbought price levels for a stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (:OCSL) shares are moving 1.12% trading at $5.44 today,

At times, stock market volatility can wreak havoc on investors. When the market becomes highly volatile, investors may get the jitters and think they need to rush to action. In the heat of the moment, it can be tricky to see the clear skies in the distance. Investors may be best served at times to just let the cards fall where they may and not try to be a hero and drastically change the portfolio. Following a solid plan may allow investors to lay off the gas when times get tough. If the research is well done and the plan is in place, sticking to the plan might be the call. Of course nobody wants to see a significant drop in the value of stocks that they own. Being able to see the overall picture when the markets become turbulent may allow the investor to move forward with confidence.

